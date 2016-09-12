How to paint your home like a professional

Four walls that have been painted with just the right colour can be as inviting as the most beautiful decorations. What's more, you don't need to pay professionals to get that kind of amazing effect. All you need is some proper research, maybe check out what other designers are doing, and then, with a bit of work you can do it yourself. That way, you can save money and take pleasure in the fact that you created something that beautiful with just your bare hands.
While it may seem complicated at first, we suggest that you choose the right colours, materials and tones, and then try it out on a smaller space. Once it's exactly what you are looking for, you should be just about ready to paint the whole room. And to help you with that, here are some useful tips!
Before you start painting, it's important to make a list of all the materials that you'll be using. From plastic sheets, to pieces of fabric and even old newspapers, all of these things should be used to cover any piece of furniture that cannot be moved from the room. That way, when you're done, your sofa won't suddenly be a different colour.
On the list of other things, that you'll need to make the painting a success are: rollers and brushes, to properly spread the paint out, paint thinner, toners and a bit of wood to stir the paint with, so that you can get just the right shade of colour, and finally, some quick drying cement and sandpaper, in case there are any cracks you need to fill.
The quality of the walls is something that must be checked, before painting begins. While it may seem like a tedious task, once you start painting, and the colours don't fall in through the cracks, you'll be happy you did it.
To begin, remove the old paint with a wire brush and fill in any cracks that you find with quick dry cement. Once the cement is dry, carefully brush it with sandpaper to make sure that it's just as flat as the rest of the wall, and then remove any bits of dust, and add fixative sealer. This last step is important, as it stops the wall from absorbing too much of the paint, and helps it stick nicely to the wall.
Choosing the right colour is very important, because it can have a huge effect on your room.
The chosen colour can either make the room seem bigger, or make it brighter, or complement the decor, and even make the room seem more relaxing.
When painting the walls, it is best to use a roller dipped in water or latex paints. The roller manages to cover a lot of surface area, so use it to deal with most of the walls. A brush can come in handy when dealing with things like edges and corners, as they are much harder to deal with when using a large roller.
For things like door and window frames, using enamel paints is your best bet. This type of paint is far more resistant, and so it's ideal to use it in places that you interact with the most.
For ceilings, it is best to go with a type of paint that has a strong consistency, to avoid dripping and ruining the floor. Something similar should be used for areas such as bathrooms, due to the large amounts of moisture.
In these cases, it is best to also use paints with anti-fungal properties, in order to prevent large, black mould spots, which have a tendency to appear when using incorrect paint.
To calculate the amount of material you'll need, it's a good idea to measure the surface you'll be painting. Quality paint should be able to cover about 10 square metres; however, if the wall isn't smooth enough, or the paint not of a high enough quality, then it'll cover only about 6 square metres.
Sometimes it's better to buy higher quality paint, just because it saves money in the long run. Enamel paint covers about 12 square metres and is easy to remove if you apply some fixative sealer beforehand.
If you're not worried about things looking perfect, using sponges is a great way of painting your wall. All that's really required is that the plaster is in good condition. If there are any cracks you'll spot them after you're done working, since some of the paint will start peeling off and showing white spots.
When working with sponges, it's a good idea to choose either two different colours, or the same colour but different tones, and then have one be the base and the other on top of it. This helps create the illusion of texture. While sponges are your best choice, you can get the same effect by using rags, special rollers or even plastic bags. Basically, anything that can splash some paint onto a base, to create a free style design.
Currently, one of the most fashionable things to add to your room are slate walls. These are both decorative, and also make the room more cheerful at the same time. These walls are also great for kids as they can practice different things on them. They can be placed in the kitchen, the living room and even the study. Chalkboard paint should be applied the same way you would apply any other paint, though you should probably use multiple coats (preferably two or three) to get a better finish.
Now you have no excuse not to take charge and take care of the walls in your own homes.
Now you have no excuse not to take charge and take care of the walls in your own homes.