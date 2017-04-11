DIY Easter Decor: Carrot Terrarium

Easter is coming! This year homify has something special for you. A pretty decoration, easy to make and only requires 10 minutes! This project is so easy that kids can make them, and you can display them in your living room. When Easter arrives, you will have an extra surprise: candies! Yes, this decoration also functions as a small candy bag, secretly guarding your little treat.

This project is also perfect for those who prefer to not go outside and join Easter egg hunt, why would you go hunt eggs outside when you have a treat waiting for you on the table? Moreover, you can enjoy your time with your loved ones doing this super easy project. Doing something creative together is always great for bonding. What are you waiting for?