เบราว์เซอร์ของคุณเก่าเกินไป

Untuk memaksimalkan layanan, mohon perbaharui browser anda secara bebas biaya. Cukup klik pada ikon ini.

Ruangan
Para Profesional
Majalah
DIY
Daftar sebagai Profesional
Premium
Keluar
Word of mouth WOM
Arsitek di Indonesia
Selayang pandang 2Proyek (2) 0Buku Ide (0)
Tinjauan (0)
edit edit in admin Minta tinjauan Proyek baru
Minta tinjauan Sunting profil

Proyek

Proyek baru
  • Go Premium
    • Lovelli Residence, Word of mouth WOM Word of mouth WOM HouseholdPet accessories
    Lovelli Residence, Word of mouth WOM Word of mouth WOM HouseholdPet accessories
    Lovelli Residence, Word of mouth WOM Word of mouth WOM HouseholdPet accessories
    +14
    Lovelli Residence
    Villa Tantangan, Word of mouth WOM Word of mouth WOM HouseholdPet accessories
    Villa Tantangan, Word of mouth WOM Word of mouth WOM HouseholdPet accessories
    Villa Tantangan, Word of mouth WOM Word of mouth WOM HouseholdPet accessories
    +25
    Villa Tantangan

    Word of Mouth (WOM) is a dynamic young architecture and interior design practice based in Bali, Indonesia.

    Led by Principal Architect Valentina Audrito, the practice has been involved in the design of residential and commercial projects ranging from private homes to multiresidential dwellings, retail spaces and hospitality environments.

    The practice believes in the important role that space, volume, light and nature play in affecting mood and behaviour, and so aspires to create spaces that achieve the best possible combination of these essential elements. 

    The architecture of WOM is designed to invite personal interaction and provide contemporary comfort, whilst always maintaining a strong relationship with nature.

    Penghargaan perusahaan
    Highly Commended Asia Pacific Property Awards 2013/14 – Best Interior Design Private Residence Indonesia for Lalaland Residence Finalist World Luxury Hotel Awards 2014 – Best hotel for KISS Hotel Highly Commended Asia Pacific Property Awards 2013/14 – Best Retail Interior Indonesia Winner Indonesian Tourism Awards 2012 – Winner of Best of the Best for KISS Hotel Vogue UK and Vogue Australia in 2011 – Best 50 Shops in the World for Word of Mouth Winner Yak Awards in 2011 – Best Bar in Bali for WOM Finalist Skala+ Awards 2011 – Best Residence for Villa Tantangan Winner Yak Awards in 2010 – Best Retail Space for WOM Store
    Alamat
    Jalan Pantai Berawa, Gg. 22, Banjar Tandeg – Canggu
    Bali Indonesia
    Indonesia
    +62-3618446168 www.wordofmouthbali.com
      Add SEO element