Word of Mouth (WOM) is a dynamic young architecture and interior design practice based in Bali, Indonesia.
Led by Principal Architect Valentina Audrito, the practice has been involved in the design of residential and commercial projects ranging from private homes to multiresidential dwellings, retail spaces and hospitality environments.
The practice believes in the important role that space, volume, light and nature play in affecting mood and behaviour, and so aspires to create spaces that achieve the best possible combination of these essential elements.
The architecture of WOM is designed to invite personal interaction and provide contemporary comfort, whilst always maintaining a strong relationship with nature.
- Penghargaan perusahaan
- Highly Commended Asia Pacific Property Awards 2013/14 – Best Interior Design Private Residence Indonesia for Lalaland Residence Finalist World Luxury Hotel Awards 2014 – Best hotel for KISS Hotel Highly Commended Asia Pacific Property Awards 2013/14 – Best Retail Interior Indonesia Winner Indonesian Tourism Awards 2012 – Winner of Best of the Best for KISS Hotel Vogue UK and Vogue Australia in 2011 – Best 50 Shops in the World for Word of Mouth Winner Yak Awards in 2011 – Best Bar in Bali for WOM Finalist Skala+ Awards 2011 – Best Residence for Villa Tantangan Winner Yak Awards in 2010 – Best Retail Space for WOM Store
- Alamat
-
Jalan Pantai Berawa, Gg. 22, Banjar Tandeg – Canggu
Bali Indonesia
Indonesia
+62-3618446168 www.wordofmouthbali.com