Word of Mouth (WOM) is a dynamic young architecture and interior design practice based in Bali, Indonesia.

Led by Principal Architect Valentina Audrito, the practice has been involved in the design of residential and commercial projects ranging from private homes to multiresidential dwellings, retail spaces and hospitality environments.

The practice believes in the important role that space, volume, light and nature play in affecting mood and behaviour, and so aspires to create spaces that achieve the best possible combination of these essential elements.

The architecture of WOM is designed to invite personal interaction and provide contemporary comfort, whilst always maintaining a strong relationship with nature.