Dyah Mahasasi
Media & Blogger di Malang
Proyek (0) Buku Ide (486)
Tinjauan (0)
    I was born, grown up and live in Malang, but spent 9 years in Jogjakarta, the city of fine artists and culture, during my time as a student of Indonesia Institute of Art Jogjakarta. At that time I was educated and prepared as a television journalist, but somehow I realize that writing is my true passion.

    Traveling around my country and the world are my long term dreams. Today I am glad and proud that at least I can start my journey as homify writer, as I’m able to observe architecture styles of different countries in details. I also admire the ideas of how to change ugly houses into beautiful residence.

    I write for homify since October 2016 and have been writing a range of varied topics about homes, renovations, interior design, gardens, tips and tricks. I feel happy when my readers found what they’re looking for through my articles.

    Area layanan
    Malang
    Alamat
    Perum. Bumi Ardimulyo Blok I no.12 Singosari
    65153 Malang
    Indonesia
    +62-8215361005
