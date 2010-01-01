Architect, Interior Design, & Contractor
Core Competencies
We Value Design
Weaving together beauty, function and permanence, great design captures imaginations, transforms organizations and brings return on capital investments. Design reinvigorates, reinvents and conserves resources. AKATARA cultivates the power of design through talent, experience, technical expertise and innovative processes. We place design at the heart of all our thinking and work.
We Are Partners in Business
Client-focused and value-driven, AKATARA applies sound business practices and respects the financial objectives of our clients. We deliver targeted outcomes based on economy, function and aesthetics, and we accomplish this through effective communication, innovative design services, intensive process planning and stakeholder collaboration. We dedicate ourselves to continuous performance improvement and industry-leading quality management to attract and retain clients who value our trusted partnership.
We Value Learning
AKATARA is committed to mastering change as a true learning organization. We create the structure and environment for learning to continually transform our organization. We foster dialogue for inspiration, innovation and personal growth. We thrive in a learning environment that attracts and challenges our talent. We generate and share our partnership with organisation and think tanks to accelerate the transfer of idea research through s, improve outcomes and better prepare for the future.
We Promote Diversity
Diversity is critical to delivering professional services as worldwide thought leaders. Our diversity enables us to relate to each other through deeper understanding of our cultural, emotional, physical and psychological needs. As we work around the globe, we strategically develop collaborative teams that communicate more effectively while inspiring innovative solutions with unique perspectives. Embracing diversity, we communicate openly through shared histories and experiences.
We Protect Our Environment
To sustain quality of life for today and for the future, HKS is committed to conserving and protecting our environment. We recognize that sustainable knowledge and practices give us value in the marketplace, open up new opportunities for revenue growth and enhance HKS as the firm of choice. We are dedicated to good stewardship of the Earth’s resources while acting responsibly to our neighbors and for generations to come.
Purpose We embrace our Brand Vision in all our work : Creating places that enhance the human experience Architecture not only reflects our time and culture, but also shapes it. As architects and designers, we create settings to inspire the way we live, learn, heal, work and play. It is our essential humanity that moves us to do good, create places that facilitate activity and bring joy to the human spirit.
- Layanan
- Architect,Interior Design, dan & Contractor
- Area layanan
- Jabodetabek & Kepri dan jakarta pusat
- Penghargaan perusahaan
- Achievement :
- - Participated Workshop Ami “Ruang Tinggal Dalam Kota” 2009
- -1st Winner Sayembara “Hunian Dengan Tema Penerapan Unsur Lokal Dan Modern” 2010
- - Big 20 Sayembara Tabloid Rumah “Rumah Aman Gempa” 2010
- - Winner “Dulux Young Talent Design Competition” 2010
- - 2nd Winner “Integrated Education Space For Urban Children” 2011 – 18th Sayembara “Eco House” 2011
- - Top 10 Kare Design Kontest “Storage” 2012 – 2nd Winner “Design Inovation Competition” 2015
- Publication :
- - 20 Desain Rumah Kokoh Aman Gempa – 2011 (Wheels House)
- - IDEA Magazine – edisi November 2011 (Grass Land Library)
- - Renovasi Magazine – edisi Juli 2012 (Rumah di Lahan Sudut)
- - Rumah Tropis Indonesia – 2012 (Rumah Sehat)
- - Dulux Let`s Color – Redecorate Segment (Metro TV)
- - Laras Magazine Juni 2016 (Masjid Permata Qolbu)
- Alamat
-
Sunter Park View, Jl Yos Sudarso Kav 30A
14350 Jakarta Pusat
Indonesia
+62-85890015471 mahadiyantoarchite.wixsite.com/mahastudio