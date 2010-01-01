Architect, Interior Design, & Contractor



Core Competencies

We Value Design

Weaving together beauty, function and permanence, great design captures imaginations, transforms organizations and brings return on capital investments. Design reinvigorates, reinvents and conserves resources. AKATARA cultivates the power of design through talent, experience, technical expertise and innovative processes. We place design at the heart of all our thinking and work.

We Are Partners in Business

Client-focused and value-driven, AKATARA applies sound business practices and respects the financial objectives of our clients. We deliver targeted outcomes based on economy, function and aesthetics, and we accomplish this through effective communication, innovative design services, intensive process planning and stakeholder collaboration. We dedicate ourselves to continuous performance improvement and industry-leading quality management to attract and retain clients who value our trusted partnership.

We Value Learning

AKATARA is committed to mastering change as a true learning organization. We create the structure and environment for learning to continually transform our organization. We foster dialogue for inspiration, innovation and personal growth. We thrive in a learning environment that attracts and challenges our talent. We generate and share our partnership with organisation and think tanks to accelerate the transfer of idea research through s, improve outcomes and better prepare for the future.

We Promote Diversity

Diversity is critical to delivering professional services as worldwide thought leaders. Our diversity enables us to relate to each other through deeper understanding of our cultural, emotional, physical and psychological needs. As we work around the globe, we strategically develop collaborative teams that communicate more effectively while inspiring innovative solutions with unique perspectives. Embracing diversity, we communicate openly through shared histories and experiences.

We Protect Our Environment

To sustain quality of life for today and for the future, HKS is committed to conserving and protecting our environment. We recognize that sustainable knowledge and practices give us value in the marketplace, open up new opportunities for revenue growth and enhance HKS as the firm of choice. We are dedicated to good stewardship of the Earth’s resources while acting responsibly to our neighbors and for generations to come.

Purpose We embrace our Brand Vision in all our work : Creating places that enhance the human experience Architecture not only reflects our time and culture, but also shapes it. As architects and designers, we create settings to inspire the way we live, learn, heal, work and play. It is our essential humanity that moves us to do good, create places that facilitate activity and bring joy to the human spirit.