We create a transformative signature design style that combine
architecture, landscape and topography that lead to an experimentation,
unexpected, innovative, continuity and dynamic architectural forms
We transform our client’s unique desire and idea into drawing and
reality that can appeal their character in the Design Style
We love our Signature deconstruction design style and also care
about our Planet and Environment, so we blend our Signature Design Concept and
Green Concept by following Green Building Standards and using Certified Green
Products, that able to give economic effeciencies in the business perspective
Andy Zhang Architects collaborates with Artists, Designers,
Branding, Engineers and Clients, continue to be a leader in research and
analysis, to give a step ahead outcome either in design, business and
industries
- Layanan
- Architecture dan Interior
- Area layanan
- Jakarta
- Bandung
- Bali
- Surabaya
- Penghargaan perusahaan
- AIA, Green Professional ( Green Building Council Indonesia ), USGBC, Green Label
- Alamat
-
60198 Jakarta, Daerah Khusus Ibukota Jakarta, Indonesia
Indonesia
+62-81999111201 azarchitect.co