We create a transformative signature design style that combine

architecture, landscape and topography that lead to an experimentation,

unexpected, innovative, continuity and dynamic architectural forms





We transform our client’s unique desire and idea into drawing and

reality that can appeal their character in the Design Style

We love our Signature deconstruction design style and also care

about our Planet and Environment, so we blend our Signature Design Concept and

Green Concept by following Green Building Standards and using Certified Green

Products, that able to give economic effeciencies in the business perspective





Andy Zhang Architects collaborates with Artists, Designers,

Branding, Engineers and Clients, continue to be a leader in research and

analysis, to give a step ahead outcome either in design, business and

industries