AZ Architect
Arsitek di Jakarta, Daerah Khusus Ibukota Jakarta, Indonesia
    • Citra Kasih Library, AZ Architect AZ Architect
    Citra Kasih Library, AZ Architect AZ Architect
    Citra Kasih Library, AZ Architect AZ Architect
    +8
    Citra Kasih Library
    Poongsan, AZ Architect AZ Architect ArtworkOther artistic objects
    Poongsan, AZ Architect AZ Architect ArtworkOther artistic objects
    Poongsan, AZ Architect AZ Architect ArtworkOther artistic objects
    +1
    Poongsan
    Otoprima Express, AZ Architect AZ Architect
    Otoprima Express, AZ Architect AZ Architect
    Otoprima Express, AZ Architect AZ Architect
    +1
    Otoprima Express
    Oryza Spice Restaurant, AZ Architect AZ Architect
    Oryza Spice Restaurant, AZ Architect AZ Architect
    Oryza Spice Restaurant, AZ Architect AZ Architect
    +2
    Oryza Spice Restaurant
    J House, AZ Architect AZ Architect
    J House, AZ Architect AZ Architect
    J House, AZ Architect AZ Architect
    +2
    J House
    Ice Manias Stall, AZ Architect AZ Architect
    Ice Manias Stall, AZ Architect AZ Architect
    Ice Manias Stall, AZ Architect AZ Architect
    +9
    Ice Manias Stall
    We create a transformative signature design style that combine

    architecture, landscape and topography that lead to an experimentation,

    unexpected, innovative, continuity and dynamic architectural forms


    We transform our client’s unique desire and idea into drawing and

    reality that can appeal their character in the Design Style

    We love our Signature deconstruction design style and also care

    about our Planet and Environment, so we blend our Signature Design Concept and

    Green Concept by following Green Building Standards and using Certified Green

    Products, that able to give economic effeciencies in the business perspective


    Andy Zhang Architects collaborates with Artists, Designers,

    Branding, Engineers and Clients, continue to be a leader in research and

    analysis, to give a step ahead outcome either in design, business and

    industries

    Layanan
    Architecture dan Interior
    Area layanan
    • Jakarta
    • Bandung
    • Bali
    • Surabaya
    Penghargaan perusahaan
    AIA, Green Professional ( Green Building Council Indonesia ), USGBC, Green Label
    Alamat
    60198 Jakarta, Daerah Khusus Ibukota Jakarta, Indonesia
    Indonesia
    +62-81999111201 azarchitect.co
