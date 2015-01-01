เบราว์เซอร์ของคุณเก่าเกินไป

Asset Architects
Arsitek di Surabaya
1Proyek (1)
Tinjauan (5)
Proyek

Proyek baru
    +2
    Residential

    "ASSET Architects is a Surabaya based practice and we pride ourselves on our diverse portfolio, including projects in the medical, landscape, retail, residential and commercial sectors. We believe that building strong client relationships is incredibly important and we work closely with our clients to engender complete trust. We see diversity as our strength, and this has ensured that we've been a practice of choice for more than 3 years. Our team has a great wealth of experience and know that, despite the complexity of the construction process, there should be no mystery to the client.  We aim to make our designs as clear and easy to understand as possible."

    Area layanan
    Indonesia
    Alamat
    Jalan Manyar Sambongan no. 46, Lantai 3
    60282 Surabaya
    Indonesia
    +62-87808787272 www.asset.co.id

    Tinjauan

    Danang Dirhamsyah
    studio yang bagus .. semoga berhasil !!
    Sekitar 7 tahun yang lalu
    Yodyan Chandraditya
    Tempat yang bagus untuk bekerja :)
    Sekitar 7 tahun yang lalu
    Setyo Nugroho
    Atap yang bagus! ^^
    Sekitar 7 tahun yang lalu
