SPASIUM
Mebel & Dekor di Jakarta
Proyek

    • Work desk catalogue, SPASIUM SPASIUM Ruang Keluarga Modern
    Work desk catalogue, SPASIUM SPASIUM Ruang Studi/Kantor Modern
    Work desk catalogue, SPASIUM SPASIUM Ruang Keluarga Modern
    Work desk catalogue
    Others catalogue, SPASIUM SPASIUM Ruang Keluarga Modern
    Others catalogue, SPASIUM SPASIUM Ruang Keluarga Modern
    Others catalogue, SPASIUM SPASIUM Kamar Bayi/Anak Modern
    Others catalogue
    Living room catalogue , SPASIUM SPASIUM Ruang Keluarga Modern
    Living room catalogue , SPASIUM SPASIUM Ruang Keluarga Modern
    Living room catalogue , SPASIUM SPASIUM Ruang Keluarga Modern
    Living room catalogue
    Dining room catalogue , SPASIUM SPASIUM Ruang Makan Modern
    Dining room catalogue , SPASIUM SPASIUM Ruang Makan Modern
    Dining room catalogue , SPASIUM SPASIUM Ruang Makan Modern
    Dining room catalogue
    Bath room catalogue, SPASIUM SPASIUM Kamar Mandi Modern
    Bath room catalogue
    Grill On Resto Semarang, SPASIUM SPASIUM ArtworkPictures & paintings Kertas Black
    Grill On Resto Semarang
    SPASIUM is an online platform that is designed to help you in finding artworks for your home and office. Specialising in modern and contemporary arts, SPASIUM offers ready-to-display artworks from selected young Indonesian talents and design professionals. Offering the simplest way in selecting and buying artworks, now you can explore a new way to create the space you've always wanted.

    Layanan
    Hiasan Dinding
    Area layanan
    Indonesia dan Jakarta
    Alamat
    Jl. Tanjung Duren Raya 353B
    11470 Jakarta
    Indonesia
    +62-8175273595 www.spasium.com
