Flux Interior
Interior Desainer dan Dekorator di Dki Jakarta
    Modern Kitchen at Puri Botanical Garden Residences
    Multifunctional Modern Kitchen for Royal Mediterania Garden Residences Apartment

    Flux Interior is an interior design firm based in Jakarta. At Flux Interior, we strive to offer our clients a highly personal and professional interior design service for private residential and commercial building.

    Our main emphasis and concern are our clients, as we promise to fulfil our clients dream space into realisation. We will help to guide from concept-to completion design process tailored specifically for our clients.

    Our main philosophy in Flux Interior is to create a thoroughly-concepted design that priorities on three clients’ main essential area; which are aesthetic, functional, and economic goals. We firmly believe in order to create a dream space, we have to accomplish this three, by finding a right balance with the distinctive design, function of room spaces, and clients’ budgets. In addition, a dream space must take a huge emphasis on environmental area.

    Flux Interior main goals are to provide our clients an excellent interior design service and aim to exceed their expectation. Ultimately, we hope our services can enrich our clients’ quality of life.

    Layanan
    Interior Design,Private Residential, dan Commercial Building
    Area layanan
    Jabotabek dan DKI Jakarta
    Alamat
    Royal Mediterania Garden Residences, Lavender Tower, 33rd Floor. Jl. Letjen. S. Parman Kav. 28, Tanjung Duren Selatan, Grogol Petamburan, RT.9/RW.5, Tj. Duren Sel., Grogol petamburan, Kota Jakarta Barat, Daerah Khusus Ibukota Jakarta 11470, Indonesia
    11470 Dki Jakarta
    Indonesia
    +62-8179989277
