E&amp;U
Interior Desainer dan Dekorator di Jakarta
    • Mont Sinai, Singapore, E&U E&U Living roomSofas & armchairs Metallic/Silver
    Mont Sinai, Singapore, E&U E&U Ruang Keluarga Modern Metal White
    Mont Sinai, Singapore, E&U E&U Dapur Modern Beton White
    +3
    Mont Sinai, Singapore
    Spring, Singapore, E&U E&U Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration Kayu Multicolored
    Spring, Singapore, E&U E&U Windows & doors Windows Kaca Grey
    Spring, Singapore, E&U E&U BedroomAccessories & decoration Flax/Linen Grey
    +8
    Spring, Singapore
    Greenwood, E&U E&U Ruang Keluarga Gaya Asia Batu Bata Beige
    Greenwood, E&U E&U Living roomLighting Kaca Yellow
    Greenwood, E&U E&U Ruang Studi/Kantor Gaya Asia Kayu Lapis Black
    +2
    Greenwood
    Cashew Villa, E&U E&U Kamar Mandi Gaya Asia Beige
    Cashew Villa, E&U E&U Living roomSofas & armchairs Beige
    Cashew Villa, E&U E&U Ruang Keluarga Gaya Asia
    +6
    Cashew Villa
    The House of Light at Sentosa Cove, E&U E&U Rumah Gaya Asia
    The House of Light at Sentosa Cove, E&U E&U Koridor & Tangga Gaya Asia
    The House of Light at Sentosa Cove, E&U E&U Rumah Gaya Asia
    +7
    The House of Light at Sentosa Cove
    Urban Living at Pacific Place Residence, E&U E&U Ruang Keluarga Modern Batu Bata White
    Urban Living at Pacific Place Residence, E&U E&U Ruang Makan Modern Batu Bata White
    Urban Living at Pacific Place Residence, E&U E&U Kamar Tidur Modern
    +3
    Urban Living at Pacific Place Residence
    A home-lifestyle specialist with ability to create a big impact with an affordable budget. E&U is a subsidiary brand of ETHOSpace, Pte Ltd, International Boutique Lifestyle and Design Company based in Singapore. E&U delivers home creation with well-experienced designers, high quality supervision, detailed execution, and expedited completion.

    Layanan
    • Our services extend to residential
    • commercial/offices
    • and F&B
    Area layanan
    Indonesia
    Alamat
    Menara Ravindo 7th Floor, Jl. Kebon Sirih Kav 75
    10340 Jakarta
    Indonesia
    +62-213101080 www.eandu.com
