Juxta Interior
Desainer di Jakarta Barat
Tinjauan (5)
    • Setra Residence, Juxta Interior Juxta Interior
    Setra Residence, Juxta Interior Juxta Interior Dapur Tropis Grey
    Setra Residence, Juxta Interior Juxta Interior Koridor & Tangga Tropis
    Setra Residence
    Everlash, Juxta Interior Juxta Interior Bandara Gaya Industrial
    Everlash, Juxta Interior Juxta Interior Bandara Gaya Industrial
    Everlash, Juxta Interior Juxta Interior Bandara Gaya Industrial
    Everlash
    GEO Convex Office, Juxta Interior Juxta Interior Kantor & Toko Modern
    GEO Convex Office, Juxta Interior Juxta Interior Kantor & Toko Modern
    GEO Convex Office
    Mitra Pemuda Office, Juxta Interior Juxta Interior Bandara Minimalis
    Mitra Pemuda Office, Juxta Interior Juxta Interior Bandara Minimalis
    Mitra Pemuda Office, Juxta Interior Juxta Interior Bandara Minimalis
    Mitra Pemuda Office
    Fuwa Fuwa Cheesecake Shop, Juxta Interior Juxta Interior Bandara Minimalis
    Fuwa Fuwa Cheesecake Shop, Juxta Interior Juxta Interior Bandara Minimalis
    Fuwa Fuwa Cheesecake Shop, Juxta Interior Juxta Interior Bandara Minimalis
    Fuwa Fuwa Cheesecake Shop

    Juxta Interior Design is an interior designer company who's specialized in interior space planning, design development, material specification, and project management. We help our clients to actualize their dream house, office or retail space according to their needs and still with impecable sense of design that are modern and up to date. We are always striving to make our designs with the best price and service. Giving our clients the sense of a true great artwork

    Layanan
    • Interior space planning
    • design development
    • material specification and project management
    Area layanan
    Jakarta Barat
    Alamat
    Jl. Kemanggisan Raya no. 38
    11480 Jakarta Barat
    Indonesia
    +62-215350007 juxtainterior.com

    Agus Saptono
    6 bulan yang lalu
    DIANI KOSTAMAN
    lebih dari 1 tahun yang lalu
    Parto Tobing
    lebih dari 2 tahun yang lalu
