ICONIC DESIGN is led by Interior Designer, Jenny Kartika. We are an interior design company based in Jakarta, Indonesia operating in the retail, restaurant & café, office and residential sectors. Our company specializes in designing for renowned Indonesian and global beauty and lifestyle brands. Iconic Design has clients in twenty-three cities and nine countries throughout Asia Pacific and the UAE.
- Layanan
- Our services include the complete design and construction of interiors and furniture as well as the development of graphic design campaigns.
- Area layanan
- Jakarta Pusat
- Penghargaan perusahaan
- Italian Trade Commission Indonesian design delegate 2015 (Milan, Italy)
- Salon Design Of the Year Award 2014 (L'Oreal, India)
- Indonesia Business & Company Award 2014 (Indonesian Government International Achievement Foundation)
- Salon Design Of The Year award 2008 and 2009 (Esthetica Magazaine – Italy)
- Dulux Indonesia Brand Creative Ambassador 2009-2014
- Key note speaker Martha Tilaar 50th Anniversary Beauty Conference 2010
- Key note speaker on design at the L’Oreal Indonesia international conference 2012
- Key note speaker for Ace Hardware Indonesia annual convention 2013
- The Best Interior Design Company & Service Excellent of The Year 2017
- Tunjukkan semua penghargaan 17
- Alamat
-
Citylofts Sudirman unit 1007-1008 JL. KH. Mas Mansyur 121
10220 Jakarta Pusat
Indonesia
+62-2125558964 iconicdesign.co.id