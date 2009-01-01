เบราว์เซอร์ของคุณเก่าเกินไป

ICONIC Design
Interior Desainer dan Dekorator di Jakarta Pusat
    • ICONIC DESIGN is led by Interior Designer, Jenny Kartika. We are an interior design company based in Jakarta, Indonesia operating in the retail, restaurant & café, office and residential sectors. Our company specializes in designing for renowned Indonesian and global beauty and lifestyle brands. Iconic Design has clients in twenty-three cities and nine countries throughout Asia Pacific and the UAE.

    Layanan
    Our services include the complete design and construction of interiors and furniture as well as the development of graphic design campaigns.
    Area layanan
    Jakarta Pusat
    Penghargaan perusahaan
    • Italian Trade Commission Indonesian design delegate 2015 (Milan, Italy)
    • Salon Design Of the Year Award 2014 (L'Oreal, India)
    • Indonesia Business & Company Award 2014 (Indonesian Government International Achievement Foundation)
    • Salon Design Of The Year award 2008 and 2009 (Esthetica Magazaine – Italy)
    • Dulux Indonesia Brand Creative Ambassador 2009-2014
    • Key note speaker Martha Tilaar 50th Anniversary Beauty Conference 2010
    • Key note speaker on design at the L’Oreal Indonesia international conference 2012
    • Key note speaker for Ace Hardware Indonesia annual convention 2013
    • The Best Interior Design Company & Service Excellent of The Year 2017
    Alamat
    Citylofts Sudirman unit 1007-1008 JL. KH. Mas Mansyur 121
    10220 Jakarta Pusat
    Indonesia
    +62-2125558964 iconicdesign.co.id

    Tinjauan

    Johanes Prasetiyo
    Design interior nya bagus & menarik pokoknya puas banget 😁👍
    5 bulan yang lalu
    win nata
    lebih dari 2 tahun yang lalu
    Nia Harry
    lebih dari 3 tahun yang lalu
