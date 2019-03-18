เบราว์เซอร์ของคุณเก่าเกินไป

Oi Architect
Arsitek di Bandung
    Sawo Coffee
    Sawo Coffee, Oi Architect Oi Architect Bandara Minimalis
    Sawo Coffee, Oi Architect Oi Architect Bandara Minimalis
    +6
    Sawo Coffee
    Renovasi Rumah Gerlong, Oi Architect Oi Architect Koridor & Tangga Gaya Industrial
    Renovasi Rumah Gerlong, Oi Architect Oi Architect Rumah teras
    Renovasi Rumah Gerlong, Oi Architect Oi Architect Rumah Gaya Industrial
    +5
    Renovasi Rumah Gerlong
    G House, Oi Architect Oi Architect Rumah Modern
    G House, Oi Architect Oi Architect Rumah Modern
    G House, Oi Architect Oi Architect Rumah Modern
    +7
    G House
    Tujuh Ruang, Oi Architect Oi Architect Bandara Gaya Industrial
    Tujuh Ruang, Oi Architect Oi Architect Bandara Gaya Industrial
    Tujuh Ruang, Oi Architect Oi Architect Bandara Gaya Industrial
    +6
    Tujuh Ruang
    Renov Mekar Permai, Oi Architect Oi Architect Rumah Minimalis
    Renov Mekar Permai, Oi Architect Oi Architect Rumah Minimalis
    Renov Mekar Permai, Oi Architect Oi Architect Rumah Minimalis
    +5
    Renov Mekar Permai
    Godric Store, Oi Architect Oi Architect Ruang Studi/Kantor Minimalis
    Godric Store, Oi Architect Oi Architect Ruang Studi/Kantor Minimalis
    Godric Store, Oi Architect Oi Architect Ruang Studi/Kantor Minimalis
    +3
    Godric Store

    It's our vision to provide the best quality and communication services. It means that we always stand by the client’s side providing hospitality and honesty with good and unique design impacting micro and macro environment.

     Oi Architect provide architecture, interior, and contractor services to make your dreams come true. Communication and honesty are our main strengths to achieve in line vision. We will give the best solution for your needs, wants, or limitations.

    We have been working for various project ranging from residential, commercial, hospitality, etc and accelerated techniques in design analysis, schedules, development drawings, materials procurement, and post construction evaluation. Thus, time efficiency is a crucial factor in our business.


    Layanan
    arsitektur dan interior
    Area layanan
    Indonesia
    Alamat
    Jl. Kartini no 3
    40112 Bandung
    Indonesia
    +62-89662088542 www.oiarchitect.id
