CV TRIDAYA INTERIOR
Interior Desainer dan Dekorator di Jl. Poncol Raya, Pondok Bambu, Jakarta Timur
    • Interior Apartemen 2 Bedroom Kalibata City , CV TRIDAYA INTERIOR CV TRIDAYA INTERIOR BedroomAccessories & decoration Purple/Violet
    Interior Apartemen 2 Bedroom Kalibata City , CV TRIDAYA INTERIOR CV TRIDAYA INTERIOR Living roomSofas & armchairs
    Interior Apartemen 2 Bedroom Kalibata City
    INTERIOR STUDIO MINIMALIS MODERN, CV TRIDAYA INTERIOR CV TRIDAYA INTERIOR Living roomTV stands & cabinets White
    INTERIOR STUDIO MINIMALIS MODERN, CV TRIDAYA INTERIOR CV TRIDAYA INTERIOR Living roomAccessories & decoration
    INTERIOR STUDIO MINIMALIS MODERN, CV TRIDAYA INTERIOR CV TRIDAYA INTERIOR KitchenKitchen utensils White
    INTERIOR STUDIO MINIMALIS MODERN

    Tridaya Interior Is Interior Design Services And Manufacture Furniture For
    Apartments, Houses, Shops, Restaurants, And More We Also Specialize In Manufacturing Kitchen Set, Wardrobe, Partition, Window, Beds, Doors, Frames, Shelves, Wallpapers, Furniture Table And Chairs Others. We Will Understand Your Interior Design Needs-Oriented On Aesthetics, Function, Comfort, And Cost Efficiency.

    CV.TRIDAYA INTERIOR
    For any inquiry, call M. Asrul SOni : Or mail to : sonyjozz69@gmail.com

    Company Information CV. TRIDAYA INTERIOR

      Company Name             : CV.TRIDAYA INTERIOR Company Details   : 

         Phone +6221-71116557      

     Marketing : Marino telpon +6281329349588

    Address : Jl.Poncol Raya 08. Pondok Bambu JAKARTA TIMUR 13440 Jakarta Timur

    Jakarta , Indonesia.

    design,kitchen set,furniture,apartemen,interior,minimalis  

    Layanan
    • Jasa Pengerjan Interior Apartemen
    • rumah
    • Kantor
    Area layanan
    Jakarta- Indonesia
    Alamat
    Jl. Poncol Raya, Pondok Bambu, JAKARTA TIMUR
    13440 Jl. Poncol Raya, Pondok Bambu, Jakarta Timur
    Indonesia
    +62-81329349588 www.cvtridayainterior.net
    Informasi sah

    Kepuasan Anda...merupakan Prioritas kami...

