iugo design
Arsitek Interior di Tangerang
Tinjauan (6)
    Lance wood @ Navapark BSD
    Studio Apartment - Art Deco

    We are dynamic, passionate and ideas maker who love what we do. We are here to help and make your dream into reality through our experience and innovative ideas in interior designs. We are people of integrity, pursuing all that we do with purpose and passion, we sees your challenges as opportunity for us to serve and give you the best creative solution. 

    We believes that renovation is a process that is enjoyable and memorable to all client. We takes time to listen and understand the need and wants of our client for every given space and finally arrive with a concept design.

    Layanan
    Design interior dan kontraktor
    Area layanan
    JABOTABEK dan Tangerang
    Alamat
    Ruko Fluorite no 43, Gading Serpong. Tangerang – Banten
    15011 Tangerang
    Indonesia
    +62-81288944777 www.iugodesign.com

