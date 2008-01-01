เบราว์เซอร์ของคุณเก่าเกินไป

Assa Interior
Interior Desainer dan Dekorator di Surabaya
    ASSA started its operation in Indonesia since 2008 with its headquarter based in Surabaya. Powered by young and fresh talents in architecture and interior design practice, ASSA always provides paramount service and creates an unrivalled quality for its client. Custom Product Design is one of the services that ASSA offers to its clients, which is constructing or manufacturing products according to the clients’ needs or desires. ASSA upholds the accuracy, creativity, and the precision of space or layout. This has always been the subject matter of ASSA's service; hence the products are not only beautifully made with precision craftsmanship, but also have an essential quality of aesthetic value.

    Layanan
    Consultation,Design, dan Build
    Area layanan
    • Interior Design
    • Furniture Design
    • Facade Design
    • Surabaya
    Alamat
    International Village 2, Blok H8, No. 8, Citraraya, Surabaya.
    60217 Surabaya
    Indonesia
    +62-8123233313 www.assainterior.com
