Informasi sah

SAE's design solution is not based on a design character, but as a creative and contemporary solution to specific issues and requirements. We aiming to create a comfortable place to stay, a long last design, a friendly and easy maintain product, a sustain and contextual design, or in one term; design that works for all of its aspects.

We also understand that our service to client is a long term relationship, so we want to make sure the satisfaction stays forever.

Above of all, we also believe that design is belong to everyone, we sincerely hope that our service and experience can help everyone to have a better environment.