SAE Studio (PT. Shiva Ardhyanesha Estetika)
Arsitek di Jakarta
Minta tinjauan Proyek baru
    Trivium Apartment 3BR
    Yasmin House Renovation
    Trivium Apartment (1 BR)
    ​Trivium Apartment I Suite
    Trivium Apartment (3BR)
    Vasa Lake House
    • (Architecture/ Renovation/ Interior design & built) SAE Design Studio is a design and architecture firm based in Jakarta
    • Indonesia founded by two architects who fully dedicated their career to building design world.
    Area layanan
    worldwide dan Jakarta Selatan
    Alamat
    Jalan H. Nawi Raya no.5D, Gandaria Selatan, Kebayoran Baru
    12420 Jakarta
    Indonesia
    +62-85692333499 www.saestudio.co.id
    SAE's design solution is not based on a design character, but as a creative and contemporary solution to specific issues and requirements. We aiming to create a comfortable place to stay, a long last design, a friendly and easy maintain product, a sustain and contextual design, or in one term; design that works for all of its aspects.

    We also understand that our service to client is a long term relationship, so we want to make sure the satisfaction stays forever.

    Above of all, we also believe that design is belong to everyone, we sincerely hope that our service and experience can help everyone to have a better environment.

