Studio AKU
Arsitek di Jakarta
    Caffeiro Coffee
    Spotten Coffee Shop
    STUDIO AKU began as a multi-disciplinary designer in architecture, landscape, interior and branding, and has remained true to its multi-disciplinary way of thinking since its inception.

    STUDIO AKU works on different levels, carefully defining the whole essence of the project by working exhaustively on every detail.

    Regardless of the nature of the project, STUDIO AKU seeks to create an experience that will heighten people’s perceptions, challenge their expectations, and leave them with something of value at hand through Architecture, Landscape, Interior and Branding projects.

    Layanan
    • Konsultan Arsitek
    • Interior dan Landskap
    Area layanan
    Jakarta
    Alamat
    14350 Jakarta
    Indonesia
    +62-81298796298 studioaku.wixsite.com/home
