Studium Interior
Arsitek Interior di Surabaya
    • "The secret of genius is to carry the spirit of child into old age, which means never losing your enthusiasm" - Aldous Huxley -

    My name is Yuannita E. Henoek and I'm an interior designer. My philosophy is based on the idea of 'enthusiasm'. I believe that without enthusiasm the design will be empty as well as the processes will be meaningless.

    The symbol 'S' is referred to 'studium', taken from Latin word, means enthusiasm.

    Contact Us :

    📞 Call / WhatsApp : +6281331083636
    Line : yuannita_pibi Studium.interior@gmail.com

    Layanan
    • INTERIOR 3D VISUALIZATION
    • DESIGN & BUILT
    Area layanan
    Worldwide
    Alamat
    Lebak Indah Regency
    60134 Surabaya
    Indonesia
    +62-81331083636 www.behance.net/studiumint2aff
