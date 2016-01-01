เบราว์เซอร์ของคุณเก่าเกินไป

Untuk memaksimalkan layanan, mohon perbaharui browser anda secara bebas biaya. Cukup klik pada ikon ini.

Ruangan
Para Profesional
Majalah
DIY
Daftar sebagai Profesional
Premium
Keluar
INK DESIGN STUDIO
Interior Desainer dan Dekorator di Bandung
Selayang pandang 6Proyek (6) 0Buku Ide (0)
Tinjauan (6)
edit edit in admin Minta tinjauan Proyek baru
Minta tinjauan Sunting profil

Proyek

Proyek baru
  • Go Premium
    • Cipaganti Studio House, INK DESIGN STUDIO INK DESIGN STUDIO Pintu Grey
    Cipaganti Studio House, INK DESIGN STUDIO INK DESIGN STUDIO Ruang Studi/Kantor Gaya Industrial Grey
    Cipaganti Studio House, INK DESIGN STUDIO INK DESIGN STUDIO Ruang Keluarga Gaya Industrial Brown
    +5
    Cipaganti Studio House
    Bangka X House, INK DESIGN STUDIO INK DESIGN STUDIO Ruang Keluarga Minimalis Grey
    Bangka X House, INK DESIGN STUDIO INK DESIGN STUDIO Ruang Makan Minimalis Grey
    Bangka X House, INK DESIGN STUDIO INK DESIGN STUDIO Dapur Minimalis Grey
    +3
    Bangka X House
    CF/6 Studio, INK DESIGN STUDIO INK DESIGN STUDIO Koridor & Tangga Minimalis Beige
    CF/6 Studio, INK DESIGN STUDIO INK DESIGN STUDIO Dapur Minimalis Beige
    CF/6 Studio, INK DESIGN STUDIO INK DESIGN STUDIO Dapur Minimalis Grey
    +7
    CF/6 Studio
    Setra Duta II House, INK DESIGN STUDIO INK DESIGN STUDIO Koridor & Tangga Modern Kayu Buatan Brown
    Setra Duta II House, INK DESIGN STUDIO INK DESIGN STUDIO Ruang Keluarga Modern Kayu Buatan Brown
    Setra Duta II House, INK DESIGN STUDIO INK DESIGN STUDIO Ruang Keluarga Modern Brown
    Setra Duta II House
    BN Elok I House, INK DESIGN STUDIO INK DESIGN STUDIO Koridor & Tangga Modern Batu Grey
    BN Elok I House, INK DESIGN STUDIO INK DESIGN STUDIO Ruang Makan Modern Kayu Lapis Brown
    BN Elok I House, INK DESIGN STUDIO INK DESIGN STUDIO Ruang Keluarga Modern Kayu Lapis Grey
    +2
    BN Elok I House
    SIGLAP VALLEY HDB, INK DESIGN STUDIO INK DESIGN STUDIO Dinding & Lantai Minimalis Keramik Grey
    SIGLAP VALLEY HDB, INK DESIGN STUDIO INK DESIGN STUDIO Ruang Keluarga Minimalis Keramik Grey
    SIGLAP VALLEY HDB, INK DESIGN STUDIO INK DESIGN STUDIO Ruang Makan Minimalis Kayu Brown
    +6
    SIGLAP VALLEY HDB

    An artistic interior firm, operates on interrelated fields of interior. Called to make a Living Art, balancing between art and existed constraints and performing beyond client’s expectation. 

    We specializes in providing innovative design solutions and professional consulting services on variety of interiors fields such as residential, retail shops, offices, cafes, restaurants and other commercial projects.

    The design process begin through researches, observations, negotiations and collaboration with client, which allow us to do a well completed design. Above all the technical aspects, we provide a unique touch for our clients which we call “Living with Art” where beauty and natural living space coexist.

    Alamat
    Jln. Sirnamanah no 35, 2nd Floor
    40236 Bandung
    Indonesia
    +62-81221105557 www.ink-designstudio.com

    Tinjauan

    davis rouzen
    Layanan profesional dan baik
    Sekitar 3 tahun yang lalu
    Rendi Wibisana
    Nice & segar desain
    Sekitar 3 tahun yang lalu
    Iqbal Syaefuddin
    Tim desain interior yang hebat
    lebih dari 2 tahun yang lalu
    Show all 6 reviews
      Add SEO element