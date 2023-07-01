เบราว์เซอร์ของคุณเก่าเกินไป

INK INTEIROR DESIGN STUDIO
Interior Desainer dan Dekorator di Bandung
Selayang pandang 6Proyek (6) 0Buku Ide (0)
    Since our establishment as interior design company in 2012, we are best known for our clean, spacious yet artistic design character.

    Our passion is to help people experience a better lifestyle through our creative ideas and professional services, regardless of the type and scale of the project.

    We believe that a great design will not only satisfy our eyes, but also refresh our soul and energize our spirit which leads to a happier and maximum life.

    Just like ink is used to write a story, we hope that we can be a part of your journey to live life to the fullest.


    Layanan
    design and built
    Area layanan
    residential and commercial
    Alamat
    BTC Fashion Mall, Jl. Dr. Djunjunan, Pajajaran, Cicendo, Bandung City, West Java
    40173 Bandung
    Indonesia
    +62-81221105557 www.ink-designstudio.com

    Tinjauan

    davis rouzen
    Layanan profesional dan baik
    sekitar 4 tahun yang lalu
    Rendi Wibisana
    Nice & segar desain
    Sekitar 4 tahun yang lalu
    Iqbal Syaefuddin
    Tim desain interior yang hebat
    lebih dari 3 tahun yang lalu
    Show all 6 reviews
