เบราว์เซอร์ของคุณเก่าเกินไป

Untuk memaksimalkan layanan, mohon perbaharui browser anda secara bebas biaya. Cukup klik pada ikon ini.

Ruangan
Para Profesional
Majalah
DIY
Daftar sebagai Profesional
Premium
Keluar
PEKA INTERIOR
Interior Desainer dan Dekorator di Malang, East Java
Selayang pandang 7Proyek (7) 0Buku Ide (0)
Tinjauan (0)
edit edit in admin Minta tinjauan Proyek baru
Minta tinjauan Sunting profil

Proyek

Proyek baru
  • Go Premium
    • Klasik Modern, PEKA INTERIOR PEKA INTERIOR Kamar Tidur Klasik Kayu Buatan White
    Klasik Modern, PEKA INTERIOR PEKA INTERIOR Kamar Tidur Klasik Kayu Buatan White
    Klasik Modern, PEKA INTERIOR PEKA INTERIOR Kamar Tidur Klasik Kayu Buatan White
    Klasik Modern
    Living Room, PEKA INTERIOR PEKA INTERIOR Ruang Keluarga Modern Grey
    Living Room, PEKA INTERIOR PEKA INTERIOR Ruang Keluarga Modern Kaca Brown
    Living Room, PEKA INTERIOR PEKA INTERIOR Ruang Makan Modern Kaca Brown
    +4
    Living Room
    Master Bedroom, PEKA INTERIOR PEKA INTERIOR Kamar Tidur Modern Kaca Grey
    Master Bedroom, PEKA INTERIOR PEKA INTERIOR Kamar Tidur Modern Kaca Grey
    Master Bedroom, PEKA INTERIOR PEKA INTERIOR Kamar Tidur Modern Kaca Grey
    +3
    Master Bedroom
    Araya, Malang, PEKA INTERIOR PEKA INTERIOR Ruang Keluarga Modern Grey
    Araya, Malang, PEKA INTERIOR PEKA INTERIOR Ruang Keluarga Modern Kaca Grey
    Araya, Malang, PEKA INTERIOR PEKA INTERIOR Ruang Makan Modern Kaca Grey
    +8
    Araya, Malang
    "BEACH" concept for kids bedroom, PEKA INTERIOR PEKA INTERIOR Kamar Tidur Gaya Country Kayu Buatan Blue
    "BEACH" concept for kids bedroom, PEKA INTERIOR PEKA INTERIOR Kamar Tidur Gaya Country Kayu Buatan Blue
    "BEACH" concept for kids bedroom, PEKA INTERIOR PEKA INTERIOR Kamar Tidur Gaya Country Kayu Buatan Blue
    +2
    "BEACH" concept for kids bedroom
    Wisata Bukit Mas, Surabaya, PEKA INTERIOR PEKA INTERIOR Ruang Keluarga Klasik Kaca Beige
    Wisata Bukit Mas, Surabaya, PEKA INTERIOR PEKA INTERIOR Ruang Keluarga Klasik Beige
    Wisata Bukit Mas, Surabaya, PEKA INTERIOR PEKA INTERIOR Ruang Keluarga Modern Kaca Beige
    +13
    Wisata Bukit Mas, Surabaya
    Tunjukkan semua proyek 7

    Peka Interior is a service interior design company located in Malang, Indonesia since 2014, specializing in both residential and commercial design.

    We are committed to delivering inspired designs that fulfill client expectations through collaboration and exceptional service. 

    You can see our portfolio on our instagram @pekainterior.


    Layanan
    3D Visualization,Interior Design, dan and Furniture
    Area layanan
    Malang dan Surabaya
    Alamat
    Jalan Sukarno Hatta Indah blok II/17
    65142 Malang, East Java
    Indonesia
    +62-81803801992
      Add SEO element