Asera.Atelier
Desainer Interior Lanskap di Bandung
    • WADEZIG!!!, Asera.Atelier Asera.Atelier
    WADEZIG!!!, Asera.Atelier Asera.Atelier
    WADEZIG!!!, Asera.Atelier Asera.Atelier
    +3
    WADEZIG!!!
    House at Kota Baru Parahyangan, Asera.Atelier Asera.Atelier
    House at Kota Baru Parahyangan, Asera.Atelier Asera.Atelier
    House at Kota Baru Parahyangan, Asera.Atelier Asera.Atelier
    House at Kota Baru Parahyangan
    House at Batununggal Abadi, Asera.Atelier Asera.Atelier BedroomBeds & headboards
    House at Batununggal Abadi, Asera.Atelier Asera.Atelier BedroomAccessories & decoration
    House at Batununggal Abadi, Asera.Atelier Asera.Atelier Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers
    +3
    House at Batununggal Abadi
    Your Bag Spa, Asera.Atelier Asera.Atelier Office spaces & stores
    Your Bag Spa, Asera.Atelier Asera.Atelier Office spaces & stores
    Your Bag Spa, Asera.Atelier Asera.Atelier Office spaces & stores
    Your Bag Spa
    Baggu Baggu, Asera.Atelier Asera.Atelier
    Baggu Baggu, Asera.Atelier Asera.Atelier
    Baggu Baggu, Asera.Atelier Asera.Atelier
    Baggu Baggu
    My Bride, Asera.Atelier Asera.Atelier
    My Bride, Asera.Atelier Asera.Atelier
    My Bride
    ASERA ATELIER is an  Interior Design firm established by young designer with substantial experience working on both small and medium scale projects, vary from interiors & private residences to public buildings such as corporate office, restaurant, clinic, hotel, spa, apartment flat and school.

    We like to challenge ourselves in finding new design solutions and concepts to makes diferent atmosphere, and hopefully the results are unique form and spaces that is highly engaging the end users.  We are excited when our built projects could offer new spatial experience, one that is story-telling, inspiring and well suited to the clients' needs.

    Layanan
    Interior Design Service
    Area layanan
    Indonesia dan Bandung
    Alamat
    Taman Kopo Indah III
    40218 Bandung
    Indonesia
    +62-82213939119 aseraatelier.wixsite.com/asera
