ASERA ATELIER is an Interior Design firm established by young designer with substantial experience working on both small and medium scale projects, vary from interiors & private residences to public buildings such as corporate office, restaurant, clinic, hotel, spa, apartment flat and school.

We like to challenge ourselves in finding new design solutions and concepts to makes diferent atmosphere, and hopefully the results are unique form and spaces that is highly engaging the end users. We are excited when our built projects could offer new spatial experience, one that is story-telling, inspiring and well suited to the clients' needs.