SCIArchitecture
Arsitek di Surabaya
    • Toko Buku Keluwih Surabaya, SCIArchitecture SCIArchitecture Bandara Minimalis Kayu Lapis Wood effect
    Toko Buku Keluwih Surabaya
    Interior Rumah Tinggal dan Klinik Obgyn, SCIArchitecture SCIArchitecture Kamar Tidur Minimalis Kayu Lapis Wood effect
    Interior Rumah Tinggal dan Klinik Obgyn

    SCIA - (Studio Of Contextual and Integrated Architecture), Our design is about link and match between owner Vision, Context of the problem, and Aesthetics. We always shows the best design that be the most comfortable space for the client. Therefore we need deep discussion with our respectful client. 

    Layanan
    • Desain Arsitektur
    • Desain Interior
    • Kontraktor Interior
    • Renovasi Rumah
    • Desain Booth Pameran
    Area layanan
    Indonesia dan Surabaya
    Alamat
    60291 Surabaya
    Indonesia
    +62-895602667530 sciarchitecture.com
