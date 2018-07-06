Modula Studio is an Architecture & Interior Design firm. Established in 2013, consist of 2 division design project; MR. architect around architectural projects & ANT Interior Design around interior project. we have experience with various design projects, both small and large scale, not only private residences, but also public buildings, such as factory, office, restaurant.

For us, design is not just about form and appearance. But the main one of the design is function. Along with Modula Studio we combine them into a perfect union.