เบราว์เซอร์ของคุณเก่าเกินไป

Untuk memaksimalkan layanan, mohon perbaharui browser anda secara bebas biaya. Cukup klik pada ikon ini.

Ruangan
Para Profesional
Majalah
DIY
Daftar sebagai Profesional
Premium
Keluar
MODULA
Arsitek di Jakarta
Selayang pandang 47Proyek (47) 1Buku Ide (1)
Tinjauan (0)
edit edit in admin Minta tinjauan Proyek baru
Minta tinjauan Sunting profil

Proyek

Proyek baru
  • Go Premium
    • Apartemen Jakarta, MODULA MODULA
    Apartemen Jakarta, MODULA MODULA
    Apartemen Jakarta, MODULA MODULA
    +2
    Apartemen Jakarta
    Apartemen ST Moritz, MODULA MODULA
    Apartemen ST Moritz, MODULA MODULA
    Apartemen ST Moritz, MODULA MODULA
    +4
    Apartemen ST Moritz
    Gallery House, MODULA MODULA
    Gallery House, MODULA MODULA
    Gallery House
    Eat, Sleep & Pray, MODULA MODULA
    Eat, Sleep & Pray, MODULA MODULA
    Eat, Sleep & Pray, MODULA MODULA
    +3
    Eat, Sleep & Pray
    Rumah teras BSD, MODULA MODULA
    Rumah teras BSD, MODULA MODULA
    Rumah teras BSD
    Rancamaya, MODULA MODULA
    Rancamaya, MODULA MODULA
    Rancamaya, MODULA MODULA
    Rancamaya
    Tunjukkan semua proyek 47

    Modula Studio is an Architecture & Interior Design firm. Established in 2013, consist of 2 division design project; MR. architect around architectural projects & ANT Interior Design around interior project. we have experience with various design projects, both small and large scale, not only private residences, but also public buildings, such as factory, office, restaurant.

    For us, design is not just about form and appearance. But the main one of the design is function. Along with Modula Studio we combine them into a perfect union.

    Layanan
    Architecture & Interior Design Service
    Area layanan
    Indonesia
    Alamat
    Taman Alfa Indah, K1 / 43, Joglo
    12260 Jakarta
    Indonesia
    +62-215840607 modulastudio.wixsite.com/modula
      Add SEO element