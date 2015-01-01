เบราว์เซอร์ของคุณเก่าเกินไป

Untuk memaksimalkan layanan, mohon perbaharui browser anda secara bebas biaya. Cukup klik pada ikon ini.

Ruangan
Para Profesional
Majalah
DIY
Daftar sebagai Profesional
Premium
Keluar
Lukie Widya – LUWIST Spatial
Arsitek Interior di Bandung
Selayang pandang 4Proyek (4) 0Buku Ide (0)
Tinjauan (0)
edit edit in admin Minta tinjauan Proyek baru
Minta tinjauan Sunting profil

Proyek

Proyek baru
  • Go Premium
    • Taman Tengah - Joint Creative Space, Lukie Widya - LUWIST Spatial Lukie Widya - LUWIST Spatial
    Taman Tengah - Joint Creative Space, Lukie Widya - LUWIST Spatial Lukie Widya - LUWIST Spatial
    Taman Tengah - Joint Creative Space, Lukie Widya - LUWIST Spatial Lukie Widya - LUWIST Spatial
    +3
    Taman Tengah - Joint Creative Space
    ADITI Coffee House & Space, Lukie Widya - LUWIST Spatial Lukie Widya - LUWIST Spatial
    ADITI Coffee House & Space, Lukie Widya - LUWIST Spatial Lukie Widya - LUWIST Spatial
    ADITI Coffee House & Space, Lukie Widya - LUWIST Spatial Lukie Widya - LUWIST Spatial
    +4
    ADITI Coffee House & Space
    E + D House, Lukie Widya - LUWIST Spatial Lukie Widya - LUWIST Spatial
    E + D House, Lukie Widya - LUWIST Spatial Lukie Widya - LUWIST Spatial
    E + D House, Lukie Widya - LUWIST Spatial Lukie Widya - LUWIST Spatial
    +7
    E + D House
    A + A House, Lukie Widya - LUWIST Spatial Lukie Widya - LUWIST Spatial
    A + A House, Lukie Widya - LUWIST Spatial Lukie Widya - LUWIST Spatial
    A + A House, Lukie Widya - LUWIST Spatial Lukie Widya - LUWIST Spatial
    +6
    A + A House

    LUWIST 

    is a design studio that concentrates on architecture, interior, built environment, and things which has scope to spatial design. Founded by Lukie Widya, an architectural & interior designer with 7 years experiences that working on a lot of design projects such as for cafes, restaurants, and residences in Bandung, Jakarta, Bali and beyond.

    Matters that concern on human-social life, aspects of humanist, social phenomena, industry, and business, the vision mission design adopted by this studio. In addition to technical things related to Design, Art, and Architecture in Industrial Design. LUWIST, eager to practice spatial design by applying the essence of that vision. Creating architectural design, interior, and sustainable environment that will be applied to the project — our project, with the hope of becoming a real contribution to the social environment.

    Layanan
    Arsitektur – Interior
    Area layanan
    • Indonesia – Asia Tenggara
    • Bandung
    Penghargaan perusahaan
    • - Regency Interior Design Contest 2009 ( Winner )
    • - Conwood Sayembara Desain Rumah Tinggal Inovatif Berkelanjutan 2015 ( 2nd Winner )
    • - Pecha Kucha Night Bandung 2015 : ( Speaker )
    Alamat
    Jalan Eceng No.1
    40263 Bandung
    Indonesia
    +62-81809333061 www.luwist.com
      Add SEO element