Ilalang corp is an architecture, interior , branding design and construction firm based in Malang. We believe design is a journey of discovery, the road is never easy. In the process, we’ve been through a lot of problems, but we keep going to meet our client’s expectation. It’s not easy, yet something easy is usually boring, so call us geek, freak, weird, we just love challenge. Challenge us as you like, we will meet you eye to eye, hoping that the result we’re going to throw will make you please.