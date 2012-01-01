Architecture and interior design in Jakarta
Talenta Tri Karya established since 2012, is an interior design company, contractor, and furniture manufacturer for offices, publics, retails and residential. We are a group of dedicated and talented design people with experiences more than 10 years.. It is our expertise to cater our clients need, to transform an empty room to become a sanctuary that you can enjoy anytime.
- Layanan
- Interior Design & Build
- Area layanan
- Nationwide Indonesia
- Alamat
-
Alam Sutera Town Centre E10/11
53216 Tangerang
Indonesia
+62-81212348784