KOMA is a cabinetry and interior design studio with experienced on cabinetry and woodworking products. Delivering high quality with attention to the smallest details in every design. We constantly ask : Is there a better way ? that's how we start of our work. our concept starts with the idea of help more people live a better life at home. We hope every product we create make your home a better place.
- Layanan
- interior design
- Area layanan
- Surabaya
- Penghargaan perusahaan
- HOME Living page 28 – 30
- Alamat
-
Darmo harapan 1
60187 Surabaya
Indonesia
+62-817370017 www.instagram.com/koma.living