เบราว์เซอร์ของคุณเก่าเกินไป

Untuk memaksimalkan layanan, mohon perbaharui browser anda secara bebas biaya. Cukup klik pada ikon ini.

Ruangan
Para Profesional
Majalah
DIY
Daftar sebagai Profesional
Premium
Keluar
KOMA living interior design
Interior Desainer dan Dekorator di Surabaya
Selayang pandang 8Proyek (8) 0Buku Ide (0)
Tinjauan (0)
edit edit in admin Minta tinjauan Proyek baru
Minta tinjauan Sunting profil

Proyek

Proyek baru
  • Go Premium
    • Graha family Blok J, KOMA living interior design KOMA living interior design BedroomBeds & headboards Kayu Brown
    Graha family Blok J, KOMA living interior design KOMA living interior design Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers Kayu Brown
    Graha family Blok J, KOMA living interior design KOMA living interior design Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers Kayu Brown
    Graha family Blok J
    Graha Family SS, KOMA living interior design KOMA living interior design Living roomAccessories & decoration Kayu White
    Graha Family SS, KOMA living interior design KOMA living interior design Living roomAccessories & decoration Kayu White
    Graha Family SS, KOMA living interior design KOMA living interior design Dining roomTables Kayu Brown
    +2
    Graha Family SS
    Graha Natura AB show unit, KOMA living interior design KOMA living interior design BedroomBeds & headboards Kayu Brown
    Graha Natura AB show unit, KOMA living interior design KOMA living interior design BedroomBeds & headboards Kayu White
    Graha Natura AB show unit, KOMA living interior design KOMA living interior design BedroomBeds & headboards Kayu White
    +2
    Graha Natura AB show unit
    Prambanan Residence Kertabumi, KOMA living interior design KOMA living interior design Living roomAccessories & decoration Kayu Brown
    Prambanan Residence Kertabumi, KOMA living interior design KOMA living interior design KitchenCabinets & shelves Kayu Brown
    Prambanan Residence Kertabumi, KOMA living interior design KOMA living interior design KitchenCutlery, crockery & glassware Kayu Brown
    +1
    Prambanan Residence Kertabumi
    Graha Natura Blok AA show unit, KOMA living interior design KOMA living interior design Living roomShelves Kayu Brown
    Graha Natura Blok AA show unit, KOMA living interior design KOMA living interior design Living roomShelves Kayu Brown
    Graha Natura Blok AA show unit, KOMA living interior design KOMA living interior design Living roomShelves Kayu Brown
    +3
    Graha Natura Blok AA show unit
    Alexandria, Graha Family, KOMA living interior design KOMA living interior design Living roomShelves Kayu Brown
    Alexandria, Graha Family, KOMA living interior design KOMA living interior design Living roomShelves Kayu Brown
    Alexandria, Graha Family, KOMA living interior design KOMA living interior design Living roomShelves Kayu Brown
    Alexandria, Graha Family
    Tunjukkan semua proyek 8

    KOMA is a cabinetry and interior design studio with experienced on cabinetry and woodworking products. Delivering high quality with attention to the smallest details in every design. We constantly ask : Is there a better way ? that's how we start of our work. our concept starts with the idea of help more people live a better life at home. We hope every product we create make your home a better place.

    Layanan
    interior design
    Area layanan
    Surabaya
    Penghargaan perusahaan
    HOME Living page 28 – 30
    Alamat
    Darmo harapan 1
    60187 Surabaya
    Indonesia
    +62-817370017 www.instagram.com/koma.living
      Add SEO element