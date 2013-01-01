เบราว์เซอร์ของคุณเก่าเกินไป

studio tektonik
Arsitek di Jakarta
    • Osram Mini Showroom (Proposal), studio tektonik studio tektonik Bandara Gaya Skandinavia Kayu Orange
    Osram Mini Showroom (Proposal)
    Show Unit - Malioboro Park View Apartment, studio tektonik studio tektonik Kamar Tidur Gaya Skandinavia Kayu Beige
    Show Unit - Malioboro Park View Apartment

    studiotektonik is architecture & interior design studio based in Jakarta, established in 2013.                     

    Tektonik in architecture stands for the art of construction. It refers to the activity that raises construction to an art form.

    architecture is about human,  human is about life,  life is about living,  living is about enjoying,  so architecture is about enjoying (quote by Jimmy C.S. Lim).

    That is why we believe that architecture can transform human to a better way of living and enjoying

    Layanan
    Architectural & Interior Design services
    Area layanan
    Indonesia & other countries
    Alamat
    Jalan Pesanggrahan Raya No. 88
    11620 Jakarta
    Indonesia
    +62-8159104209
