เบราว์เซอร์ของคุณเก่าเกินไป

Untuk memaksimalkan layanan, mohon perbaharui browser anda secara bebas biaya. Cukup klik pada ikon ini.

Ruangan
Para Profesional
Majalah
DIY
Daftar sebagai Profesional
Premium
Keluar
Monuspace Architect
Arsitek di East Jakarta
Selayang pandang 3Proyek (3) 0Buku Ide (0)
Tinjauan (0)
edit edit in admin Minta tinjauan Proyek baru
Minta tinjauan Sunting profil

Proyek

Proyek baru
  • Go Premium
    • Simon Chapel Villa, Monuspace Architect Monuspace Architect
    Simon Chapel Villa, Monuspace Architect Monuspace Architect Ruang Keluarga Modern
    Simon Chapel Villa
    Fasad Parsley, Monuspace Architect Monuspace Architect
    Fasad Parsley
    Yanalutfi Haus, Monuspace Architect Monuspace Architect
    Yanalutfi Haus, Monuspace Architect Monuspace Architect
    Yanalutfi Haus, Monuspace Architect Monuspace Architect
    +1
    Yanalutfi Haus

    Monuspace Architect stands for Monumental Space Architect. As an Architect, i always intend to design a monumental space with the taste of modern and contemporary design. I am not only able to design a sophisticated building, but also have a capability to analyze real estate development with my Master Degree knowledge.

    Layanan
    Design Architect dan Real Estate Analysis
    Area layanan
    • Indonesia & Other Countries
    • East Jakarta
    Alamat
    13440 East Jakarta
    Indonesia
    +62-8156258040 issuu.com/jokomuhammad/docs/muhammad_joko_portfolio
      Add SEO element