Vinch Interior
Interior Desainer dan Dekorator di Surabaya
    Project - House Alam Hijau, Citraland
    Apartment - Orchard Apartment Studio Type
    Project - Educity Apartment 3 Bedroom
    Project - Rumah Tinggal Babatan Pratama
    Project - Rumah Tinggal Kediri Family Residence

    We have broad experience ranging from high-end residential, commercial, office and retail. We are passionate to design interiors that reflect individual requirements, functional seamless, aesthetics and budget.  Our work covers from design, renovations, extensions and complete interior decoration concepts. With detail and think of construction, I can make a good design.


    Specialties : Commercial Design, High-end Residential Design through to smaller projects, Conceptual Design; selection of finishes, fixtures and furniture; interior decoration, interior branding, space planning, 3D Modeling, 3D visualization, furniture layout plans, construction drawings and proposals & fees.

    Layanan
    • design consultations
    • remodeling
    • re-design
    • paint color selection
    • furniture selection & upholstery
    • material & finish selection
    • lighting design
    • custom drapery & bedding
    • accessories and artwork
    Area layanan
    Surabaya – Sidoarjo – Malang – Mojokerto – Kediri – Madura
    Alamat
    60224 Surabaya
    Indonesia
