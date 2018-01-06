KE•RA Design Studio was created to provide integrated design that responds to the surroundings and human needs. It offers holistic design experiences that may result in diverse design approaches, be it in terms of the interior design, branding, and identity.

The design is creatively customized to meet each client needs and, if necessary, the integration of all the complementary design disciplines into a single project is possible to provide the client with exceptional design solution.

KE•RA Design Studio is created to not only satisfy your visual needs, but also to offer the functional needs with every design in solving your spatial problems.