KERA Design Studio
Arsitek Interior di Medan
    Brooklyn x Chatswood Coffee
    Brooklyn x Chatswood Coffee, KERA Design Studio KERA Design Studio Bandara Minimalis
    Brooklyn x Chatswood Coffee, KERA Design Studio KERA Design Studio Bandara Minimalis
    +6
    Brooklyn x Chatswood Coffee
    ZingDo
    ZingDo, KERA Design Studio KERA Design Studio Bandara Minimalis
    ZingDo, KERA Design Studio KERA Design Studio Bandara Minimalis
    +5
    ZingDo
    Mutiara Palace
    Mutiara Palace, KERA Design Studio KERA Design Studio Ruang Makan Modern
    Mutiara Palace, KERA Design Studio KERA Design Studio Ruang Makan Modern
    +8
    Mutiara Palace
    Pluit Residence
    Pluit Residence, KERA Design Studio KERA Design Studio Ruang Keluarga Minimalis
    Pluit Residence, KERA Design Studio KERA Design Studio Kamar Tidur Minimalis
    +5
    Pluit Residence
    S-House
    S-House, KERA Design Studio KERA Design Studio Ruang Makan Minimalis
    S-House, KERA Design Studio KERA Design Studio Kamar Mandi Minimalis
    +4
    S-House
    Seoul Garden
    Seoul Garden, KERA Design Studio KERA Design Studio Bandara Gaya Industrial
    Seoul Garden, KERA Design Studio KERA Design Studio Bandara Gaya Industrial
    +5
    Seoul Garden
    Tunjukkan semua proyek 7

    KE•RA Design Studio was created to provide integrated design that responds to the surroundings and human needs. It offers holistic design experiences that may result in diverse design approaches, be it in terms of the interior design, branding, and identity. 

    The design is creatively customized to meet each client needs and, if necessary, the integration of all the complementary design disciplines into a single project is possible to provide the client with exceptional design solution. 

    KE•RA Design Studio is created to not only satisfy your visual needs, but also to offer the functional needs with every design in solving your spatial problems.

    Layanan
    Architectural and Interior Design
    Area layanan
    Indonesia
    Alamat
    Clapham Collective, Komp. Ruko Centre Point Medan Jalan Timor Blok G No. III/IV 2nd Floor
    20236 Medan
    Indonesia
    +62-81265675714
