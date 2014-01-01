เบราว์เซอร์ของคุณเก่าเกินไป

Untuk memaksimalkan layanan, mohon perbaharui browser anda secara bebas biaya. Cukup klik pada ikon ini.

Ruangan
Para Profesional
Majalah
DIY
Daftar sebagai Profesional
Premium
Keluar
Alima Studio
Arsitek di Jakarta
Selayang pandang 0Proyek (0) 0Buku Ide (0)
Tinjauan (0)
edit edit in admin Minta tinjauan Proyek baru
Minta tinjauan Sunting profil
Proyek baru
  • Go Premium
    • Klik untuk menyelesaikan

    Based from the same vision to create a better living environment, Alima Studio was formed in June 2014, with 4 Architects as her founding father.Growing steadily with a passion in our hearts towards perfection, we provide answers to what our clients asked from us. To create an affordable and highly functioning architecture, for business, investments, and living. We see architecture as how we architects, solve a problem beautifully. We believe that our client’s satisfaction is our number one priority, thus we utilize the latest technologies to further improve our designs. With this in mind, we seek to further develop our performance by endlessly learning and researching the world of architecture. All to provide a better solution for your needs

    Layanan
    Architecture and Interior Design and Build
    Area layanan
    Indonesia dan Jakarta
    Penghargaan perusahaan
    BCI Construction+ design magazine first edition
    Alamat
    Jakarta Creative Hub Co Office no 6, Grha Niaga Thamrin Lantai 1, Waduk Melati, Tanah Abang
    10230 Jakarta
    Indonesia
    +62-82112656415 www.alimastudio.com
      Add SEO element