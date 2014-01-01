Based from the same vision to create a better living environment, Alima Studio was formed in June 2014, with 4 Architects as her founding father.Growing steadily with a passion in our hearts towards perfection, we provide answers to what our clients asked from us. To create an affordable and highly functioning architecture, for business, investments, and living. We see architecture as how we architects, solve a problem beautifully. We believe that our client’s satisfaction is our number one priority, thus we utilize the latest technologies to further improve our designs. With this in mind, we seek to further develop our performance by endlessly learning and researching the world of architecture. All to provide a better solution for your needs