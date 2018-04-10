Established in 2015, BLOCstudio is a partnership between Indonesian architect Willie Yogatama and Stephanie Julius as interior designer. We began practicing together after working in Singapore for several years in high end residentials & hospitality.

The studio believes in a holistic approach to design, developing the architecture, interior and furniture for each project. The design approach of BLOCstudio is a carefully considered combination of materials, detailing and precision combined with practical problem solving unique to each project.

At BLOCstudio we understand that to create a successfully integrated project with a good balance of design and function takes time and passion, which is why we are always fully engaged to each of the projects in our office no matter what the size.