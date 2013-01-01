เบราว์เซอร์ของคุณเก่าเกินไป

Untuk memaksimalkan layanan, mohon perbaharui browser anda secara bebas biaya. Cukup klik pada ikon ini.

Ruangan
Para Profesional
Majalah
DIY
Daftar sebagai Profesional
Premium
Keluar
SAKA Studio
Arsitek di Jakarta
Selayang pandang 1Proyek (1) 0Buku Ide (0)
Tinjauan (0)
edit edit in admin Minta tinjauan Proyek baru
Minta tinjauan Sunting profil

Proyek

Proyek baru
  • Go Premium
    • Interior Apartemen Tamansari Semanggi, SAKA Studio SAKA Studio Kamar Tidur Modern
    Interior Apartemen Tamansari Semanggi, SAKA Studio SAKA Studio Kamar Tidur Modern
    Interior Apartemen Tamansari Semanggi, SAKA Studio SAKA Studio Kamar Tidur Modern
    +7
    Interior Apartemen Tamansari Semanggi

    SAKA Studio is a creative platform which provides the best architectural designs for everyone. SAKA believes that to make a great design does not require large capital

    Incorporating professionalism of the creative young adults, SAKA has been involved in various types of building architects. SAKA creates a culture, a home, an office, and others, that are innovative and synergised with current trends

    Layanan
    • Architecture
    • Interior Design
    • Landscape Design
    • 3D Rendering
    Area layanan
    Indonesia dan Jakarta Selatan
    Penghargaan perusahaan
    • Top 10 of Housing Estate Competition Lakeside House Kota Baru Parahyangan – 2014
    • Finalist of Landmark and Gate Competition Bekasi City – 2013
    Alamat
    Apartment Tamansari Semanggi
    12930 Jakarta
    Indonesia
    +62-81323231597 sakastudio.com
      Add SEO element