SAKA Studio is a creative platform which provides the best architectural designs for everyone. SAKA believes that to make a great design does not require large capital
Incorporating professionalism of the creative young adults, SAKA has been involved in various types of building architects. SAKA creates a culture, a home, an office, and others, that are innovative and synergised with current trends
- Layanan
- Architecture
- Interior Design
- Landscape Design
- 3D Rendering
- Area layanan
- Indonesia dan Jakarta Selatan
- Penghargaan perusahaan
- Top 10 of Housing Estate Competition Lakeside House Kota Baru Parahyangan – 2014
- Finalist of Landmark and Gate Competition Bekasi City – 2013
- Alamat
-
Apartment Tamansari Semanggi
12930 Jakarta
Indonesia
+62-81323231597 sakastudio.com