BESTudio is a partnership studio between Bevilia Indrati and Eric Hendrawan, initiated in Bandung since 2012. After graduated from departement of Architecture in Parahyangan University, we have been working together in architectural and interior design since 2006.

A building is a sculpture that fits the environment and meet the needs of clients. Our approach to design starts with collaborative dialogues with our clients, to combine space, function and materials to create the most appropriate design.

BESTudio works with a team of engineering consultant, to transcribing concept to reality in an efficient organised way, revolving everything from emergent form integrated to detailed construction drawings. We focus in creating successful projects by providing the very best in architectural service and design.