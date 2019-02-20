เบราว์เซอร์ของคุณเก่าเกินไป

Untuk memaksimalkan layanan, mohon perbaharui browser anda secara bebas biaya. Cukup klik pada ikon ini.

Ruangan
Para Profesional
Majalah
DIY
Daftar sebagai Profesional
Premium
Keluar
CV Berkat Estetika
Arsitek di Bandung
Selayang pandang 7Proyek (7) 0Buku Ide (0)
Tinjauan (0)
edit edit in admin Minta tinjauan Proyek baru
Minta tinjauan Sunting profil

Proyek

Proyek baru
  • Go Premium
    • HC House, CV Berkat Estetika CV Berkat Estetika Rumah tinggal Beton Bertulang White
    HC House, CV Berkat Estetika CV Berkat Estetika Rumah tinggal Beton Bertulang White
    HC House, CV Berkat Estetika CV Berkat Estetika Kamar Mandi Gaya Skandinavia Granit White
    +3
    HC House
    Q-House, CV Berkat Estetika CV Berkat Estetika Taman Tropis Batu Black
    Q-House, CV Berkat Estetika CV Berkat Estetika Taman Tropis Metal Black
    Q-House, CV Berkat Estetika CV Berkat Estetika Kamar tidur kecil Kayu Wood effect
    +11
    Q-House
    Sukamulya House, CV Berkat Estetika CV Berkat Estetika Rumah tinggal Batu White
    Sukamulya House, CV Berkat Estetika CV Berkat Estetika Rumah tinggal Beton Bertulang White
    Sukamulya House, CV Berkat Estetika CV Berkat Estetika Kamar Mandi Modern Granit White
    +6
    Sukamulya House
    Mr.A House, CV Berkat Estetika CV Berkat Estetika Rumah tinggal Beton Bertulang Grey
    Mr.A House, CV Berkat Estetika CV Berkat Estetika Dining roomAccessories & decoration Kayu Brown
    Mr.A House
    Gio House Setraduta, CV Berkat Estetika CV Berkat Estetika Rumah keluarga besar Beton Bertulang Brown
    Gio House Setraduta, CV Berkat Estetika CV Berkat Estetika Rumah Tropis Beton Bertulang White
    Gio House Setraduta, CV Berkat Estetika CV Berkat Estetika Rumah Tropis Kayu Wood effect
    +10
    Gio House Setraduta
    Hotel Ivory, CV Berkat Estetika CV Berkat Estetika Kantor & Toko Modern Wood effect
    Hotel Ivory, CV Berkat Estetika CV Berkat Estetika Kantor & Toko Modern Wood effect
    Hotel Ivory, CV Berkat Estetika CV Berkat Estetika Kantor & Toko Modern Kayu Wood effect
    +5
    Hotel Ivory
    Tunjukkan semua proyek 7

    BEST Group Design is a partnership studio between Bevilia Indrati and Eric Hendrawan, initiated in Bandung in 2012.

    After graduated from department of Architecture in Parahyangan University, we have been work together in architectural and interior design team since 2006. BEST Group works with a team of engineering consultans, to transcribing concept to reality in a efficient organized way, resolving everything from emergent form integration to detailed construction drawings. We focus on creating successful project by providing the very best in architectural service and design.

    Layanan
    Architecture – Interior Design
    Area layanan
    Indonesia dan Bandung
    Alamat
    Jalan Setrasari III no 8
    40152 Bandung
    Indonesia
    +62-8112255979 bestudiogroup.com
    Informasi sah

    BESTudio is a partnership studio between Bevilia Indrati and Eric Hendrawan, initiated in Bandung since 2012. After graduated from departement of Architecture in Parahyangan University, we have been working together in architectural and interior design since 2006.

    A building is a sculpture that fits the environment and meet the needs of clients. Our approach to design starts with collaborative dialogues with our clients, to combine space, function and materials to create the most appropriate design. 

    BESTudio works with a team of engineering consultant, to transcribing concept to reality in an efficient organised way, revolving everything from emergent form integrated to detailed construction drawings. We focus in creating successful projects by providing the very best in architectural service and design.

      Add SEO element