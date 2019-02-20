BEST Group Design is a partnership studio between Bevilia Indrati and Eric Hendrawan, initiated in Bandung in 2012.
After graduated from department of Architecture in Parahyangan University, we have been work together in architectural and interior design team since 2006. BEST Group works with a team of engineering consultans, to transcribing concept to reality in a efficient organized way, resolving everything from emergent form integration to detailed construction drawings. We focus on creating successful project by providing the very best in architectural service and design.
- Layanan
- Architecture – Interior Design
- Area layanan
- Indonesia dan Bandung
- Alamat
-
Jalan Setrasari III no 8
40152 Bandung
Indonesia
+62-8112255979 bestudiogroup.com
A building is a sculpture that fits the environment and meet the needs of clients. Our approach to design starts with collaborative dialogues with our clients, to combine space, function and materials to create the most appropriate design.
A building is a sculpture that fits the environment and meet the needs of clients. Our approach to design starts with collaborative dialogues with our clients, to combine space, function and materials to create the most appropriate design.
