เบราว์เซอร์ของคุณเก่าเกินไป

Untuk memaksimalkan layanan, mohon perbaharui browser anda secara bebas biaya. Cukup klik pada ikon ini.

Ruangan
Para Profesional
Majalah
DIY
Daftar sebagai Profesional
Premium
Keluar
DDM
Arsitek di Tangerang
Selayang pandang 0Proyek (0) 0Buku Ide (0)
Tinjauan (0)
edit edit in admin Minta tinjauan Proyek baru
Minta tinjauan Sunting profil
Proyek baru
  • Go Premium
    • Klik untuk menyelesaikan
    Layanan
    arsitektur dan interior
    Area layanan
    Jabodetabek dan Tangerang Selatan
    Alamat
    15324 Tangerang
    Indonesia
    +62-81218584085 ddm-project.weebly.com
    Informasi sah

    This is an architectural practice portfolio named DDM (abbreviation from Design, Drafting, Modelling) based in South Tangerang.DDM offers architectural and interior design service start from design, drafting and modelling.In order to respond to client needs, DDM focus on architecture and interior at all level and scales.In every project, DDM always wants to innovate and strive to create good quality space for its users.DDM has works on various architectural project ranging, from small scale planning  up to large scale planning such as housing, kiosk, education, hotel, etc.

      Add SEO element