Informasi sah

This is an architectural practice portfolio named DDM (abbreviation from Design, Drafting, Modelling) based in South Tangerang.DDM offers architectural and interior design service start from design, drafting and modelling.In order to respond to client needs, DDM focus on architecture and interior at all level and scales.In every project, DDM always wants to innovate and strive to create good quality space for its users.DDM has works on various architectural project ranging, from small scale planning up to large scale planning such as housing, kiosk, education, hotel, etc.