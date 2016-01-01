IMAJINASI META GRAFIKA

IMG ARCHITECTS is a professional team engaged in the field of architecture design. We provide great ideas and concepts to achieve people needs, with the aesthetic values and maximum space experience. We also present contemporary and eco-friendly designs, creating not only functional designs but also valueable, that improve the quality of human living.

IMAGINATION . MEANING . GREAT

Are the spirit that becomes our symbol identity. Imagination is a radiance boost mental emotion that moves everything in the world. Imagination is a magical power that radiates energy, strength and vibration in creating or achieving anything. We have responsibility to convert imagination into concept and reality. Therefore, imagination is a force that becomes the basis of the creation of a great and meaningful design.

Imagination is unlimited.

Imagination creates everything.