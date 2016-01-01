เบราว์เซอร์ของคุณเก่าเกินไป

IMG ARCHITECTS
Arsitek di Tangerang
    IMAJINASI META GRAFIKA

    IMG ARCHITECTS is a professional team engaged in the field of architecture design. We provide great ideas and concepts to achieve people needs, with the aesthetic values and maximum space experience. We also present contemporary and eco-friendly designs, creating not only functional designs but also valueable, that improve the quality of human living.

    IMAGINATION . MEANING . GREAT

    Are the spirit that becomes our symbol identity. Imagination is a radiance boost mental emotion that moves everything in the world.  Imagination is a magical power that radiates energy, strength and vibration in creating or achieving anything. We have responsibility to convert imagination into concept and reality. Therefore, imagination is a force that becomes the basis of the creation of a great and meaningful design. 

    Imagination is unlimited. 

    Imagination creates everything.

    Layanan
    ARCHITECTURE DESIGN
    Area layanan
    Tangerang
    Penghargaan perusahaan
    • Penghargaan Platinum Indonesia 2016
    • Konsultan Arsitek Terpercaya
    • Indonesia International Business Awards 2016
    • Best Quality Service Excellent Of The Year
    • Indonesia Business & Company Winner Award 2017
    • Best Quality Of Architect Consultant
    Alamat
    Ruko Graha Boulevard Summarecon Blok B No. 10, Jl. Boulevard Raya Gading Serpong, Tangerang, Banten
    15810 Tangerang
    Indonesia
    +62-81952715990 www.imgarchitects.com
