IMAJINASI META GRAFIKA
IMG ARCHITECTS is a professional team engaged in the field of architecture design. We provide great ideas and concepts to achieve people needs, with the aesthetic values and maximum space experience. We also present contemporary and eco-friendly designs, creating not only functional designs but also valueable, that improve the quality of human living.
IMAGINATION . MEANING . GREAT
Are the spirit that becomes our symbol identity. Imagination is a radiance boost mental emotion that moves everything in the world. Imagination is a magical power that radiates energy, strength and vibration in creating or achieving anything. We have responsibility to convert imagination into concept and reality. Therefore, imagination is a force that becomes the basis of the creation of a great and meaningful design.
Imagination is unlimited.
Imagination creates everything.
ARCHITECTURE DESIGN
Tangerang
- Penghargaan Platinum Indonesia 2016
Konsultan Arsitek Terpercaya
- Indonesia International Business Awards 2016
Best Quality Service Excellent Of The Year
- Indonesia Business & Company Winner Award 2017
Best Quality Of Architect Consultant
Ruko Graha Boulevard Summarecon Blok B No. 10, Jl. Boulevard Raya Gading Serpong, Tangerang, Banten
15810 Tangerang
Indonesia
+62-81952715990 www.imgarchitects.com