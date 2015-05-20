เบราว์เซอร์ของคุณเก่าเกินไป

7DESIGN ARCHITECT
Arsitek Interior di Jakarta
    Apartment The Mansion

    Designing a new architecture

    As an architect, 7 Design Architect seeking a new balance between art and technology, form and function, beauty and purpose. We are professional architects and interior designers aiming to solve architectural problems through nature and sustainability. We serve clients by listening to their concerns, understanding their needs, and sharing in their vision. We are fully committed to satisfying clients with excellent results. We are Architect and interior design company based in Jakarta, Indonesia operating in the retail, restaurant & café, office and residential sectors.

    Layanan
    • 7Design Architect served clients with a one-to-one consultation service for Architecture Design
    • Interior Design
    • and Construction for building and interior. It's including 3D design
    • detail drawing
    • and build services (construction and installation)
    • and custom-made furniture.
    Area layanan
    JAKARTA
    Alamat
    Apartment Maple Park Tower A, UG Floor, Unit B205, Jl. Danau Sunter Barat Kav. A3-A4
    14350 Jakarta
    Indonesia
    +62-83812126699 www.7designarchitects.com
