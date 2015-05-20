Designing a new architecture

As an architect, 7 Design Architect seeking a new balance between art and technology, form and function, beauty and purpose. We are professional architects and interior designers aiming to solve architectural problems through nature and sustainability. We serve clients by listening to their concerns, understanding their needs, and sharing in their vision. We are fully committed to satisfying clients with excellent results. We are Architect and interior design company based in Jakarta, Indonesia operating in the retail, restaurant & café, office and residential sectors.