Lucid is a design and build company based in Jakarta. It has been running for 3 years since established in 2012. Lucid stands for vivid and bright to present its goal. To Achieve Design Trend Distinction. To Raise Interior Design quality and Present it to Public. While pursue goals, Lucid provides The best services for clients in Public Relation and Project Management.

Lucid serves design Consultancy, Concept Development, Space Planning, Detail Drawings Package to Constructed Done Project. It Targets mostly on Residentials, Apartments and Commercial Shops. Portfolio for Projects Done and on-going will be shown by Request. Terms of Design will be deeply discussed by call and appointment arrangement.

Regarding in Design, Lucid always suggest what the current trends according to owner’s favourite themes. Sometimes, they want the design team to give opinions on how we think. Therefore, Lucid gives option to make choices easier to be choosen.

Lucid Design Team