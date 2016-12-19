เบราว์เซอร์ของคุณเก่าเกินไป

Parametr Architecture
Arsitek di Tangerang Selatan
    • Heavy Rotation House, Parametr Architecture Parametr Architecture Rumah tinggal Batu Grey
    Heavy Rotation House, Parametr Architecture Parametr Architecture pintu depan Aluminium/Seng Black
    Heavy Rotation House, Parametr Architecture Parametr Architecture Ruang Keluarga Modern Besi/Baja White
    Heavy Rotation House
    Cage House, Parametr Architecture Parametr Architecture Rumah tinggal Batu Grey
    Cage House, Parametr Architecture Parametr Architecture Ruang Keluarga Modern Besi/Baja Multicolored
    Cage House, Parametr Architecture Parametr Architecture Ruang Keluarga Modern Besi/Baja Multicolored
    Cage House

    Parametr ArchitectureParametr was established on 20 September 2009 by its three partners which embryo is started from compact workshop and with high confidence grasp into professional practices. Prior to this, The Founders worked for both internationally and regional renowned firm experience. Parametr based in Jakarta and constantly to service wide client both regionally and internationally

    Parametr work spans a wide variety diverse portfolio from residential, office, hospitality, education, and retail. 

    Parametr world deeply influenced by our prominent humanist WS Rendra statement …..He did not believe there was originality in this era, all had diffuse. …..He just believes spark from uniqueness personality, and this is the authenticity

    Our unique personality reflects in our design and matched by enthusiasm to bring experience into highest level of design to every project and client, and We believe our work will provide the possibility for a better world.

    Layanan
    Architecture & Interior Design
    Area layanan
    Indonesia
    Alamat
    Jalan teraso blok D6/11 pondok jaya, bintaro jaya sektor 3A
    15225 Tangerang Selatan
    Indonesia
    +62-217357919 parametrarchitecture.com
