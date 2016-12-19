Parametr ArchitectureParametr was established on 20 September 2009 by its three partners which embryo is started from compact workshop and with high confidence grasp into professional practices. Prior to this, The Founders worked for both internationally and regional renowned firm experience. Parametr based in Jakarta and constantly to service wide client both regionally and internationally

Parametr work spans a wide variety diverse portfolio from residential, office, hospitality, education, and retail.

Parametr world deeply influenced by our prominent humanist WS Rendra statement …..He did not believe there was originality in this era, all had diffuse. …..He just believes spark from uniqueness personality, and this is the authenticity

Our unique personality reflects in our design and matched by enthusiasm to bring experience into highest level of design to every project and client, and We believe our work will provide the possibility for a better world.