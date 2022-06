Officially, sorla has estabilished in 2017 as an innovative architecture studio pursuing excellence in design and planning nationally. With a portfolio consisting of new residential, masterplanning, science arhcitecture, and landscape design, sorla has been honored with numerous awards from architecture competition. Our work consists of careful insertions of contemporary design within a given context.

We take program elements and sort out spatial needs, adjacency relationships, and volumetric conditions to create multiple design options.These options are then shared via customary architectural drawings, physical and computer models, renderings and alternative media.