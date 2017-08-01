Km0Studio is rooted from unique characteristic of Indonesian heritage city

development. Founded in late 2016 by its two partners, it has a main office in Jakarta. The practice provides full service of design, in the scale of millimeter to kilometer, whether it’s architecture, interior design and other creative works.

Philosophy

As the meaning of the name, it is rooted from local characteristic of Indonesian city. Every city in Indonesia has km0 point as their reference for starting point of development. Km0Studio always see every project as km0 point, every project is new development by absorbing every local aspect to give the best unique solution for every project. So it’s always new and refreshing. Km0Studio projects endlessly evolve through its practice, which does not impersonate common convention. It works always based on specific approach rather than predetermined style. The goal is to create specific buildings that harmoniously connected to its context and function.

Km0Studio believe that intensive dialogue is a solid foundation to support this approach. By continuously creating mutual working environment between clients, consultants and builders, they create an excellent design process to achieve best value of program, budget and architectural quality.

Km0Studio is located in Jakarta.