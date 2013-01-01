เบราว์เซอร์ของคุณเก่าเกินไป

Untuk memaksimalkan layanan, mohon perbaharui browser anda secara bebas biaya. Cukup klik pada ikon ini.

Ruangan
Para Profesional
Majalah
DIY
Daftar sebagai Profesional
Premium
Keluar
Jade Interior Design
Interior Desainer dan Dekorator di Bali
Selayang pandang 3Proyek (3) 0Buku Ide (0)
Tinjauan (0)
edit edit in admin Minta tinjauan Proyek baru
Minta tinjauan Sunting profil

Proyek

Proyek baru
  • Go Premium
    • Music Room Design , Jade Interior Design Jade Interior Design Ruang Keluarga Modern Kayu Brown
    Music Room Design , Jade Interior Design Jade Interior Design Ruang Keluarga Modern Kayu Brown
    Music Room Design
    Bedroom - Solo Project , Jade Interior Design Jade Interior Design
    Bedroom - Solo Project , Jade Interior Design Jade Interior Design
    Bedroom - Solo Project , Jade Interior Design Jade Interior Design
    Bedroom - Solo Project
    Architectural Design Bintoro Project. , Jade Interior Design Jade Interior Design
    Architectural Design Bintoro Project. , Jade Interior Design Jade Interior Design
    Architectural Design Bintoro Project. , Jade Interior Design Jade Interior Design
    +1
    Architectural Design Bintoro Project.

    Jade Interior Design is a grown Interior Designer Consultant based in Bali, since 2013. Jade Interior servise for residential interior design, retail interior design, commercial interior design, restaurant design, bar cafe interior design, hospitality interior architecture, office interior design projects, and other space planning.

    Interior Design is an important technique that is given high attention all over the world nowdays. The importance of designing interiors help the people feel comfortable while being at a specific place and using it’s facilities. Jade Interior Design strives to achieve and fulfill their clients` needs, to produce innovative and functional design solutions. 

    Contact Information : 

    Phone / WA : (+62) 822-4414-9009 

             (+62) 857-9105-9958 

    Email : interiorjade@gmail.com

    Layanan
    • Interior design; furniture design
    • 3D render
    • styling interior
    • Visual merchandise
    Area layanan
    bali
    Alamat
    Jl Gunung Andakasa, denpasar Bali
    80117 Bali
    Indonesia
    +62-82244149009 jadeinteriorbycnb.com
      Add SEO element