Established in 1977, SERBA ANTIK is a prestigious soft furnishing company in Indonesia. Serba Antik is a complete solution provider for homes, offices, hospitals, hotels and villas.

We create an ambience that is impressive and inspiring to all. We have always been well-known for its stylish, contemporary and sophisticated furnishing fabric collections produced by leading manufacturers and converters. With decades of proven expertise and experience in understanding the finer nuances of home decor, we have set a new benchmark in quality and design through productivity and innovation. Our design boards are sourced and developed simultaneously by the excellent in-house design team and highly accomplished design studios, thus generating value for money by providing designs at competitive prices.

We offer an extensive Furnishing Fabric collection, Wallpapers, High Performance Indoor + Outdoor Interior fabrics and Vinyls, which are available across a broad range of price levels. Be it a home, an office, a hotel or a villa, Serba Antik has the complete interior décor solution for all its discerning style conscious customers. With a valiant leadership, enthusiastic team and wonderful patron support, Serba Antik aims to generate more consumer awareness and further improve the brand’s value. We are the one-stop total solution provider for all your interior designing and décor needs.