An architecture studio based in Surabaya and Bali.

“Seindah apapun huruf terukir, dapatkah ia bermakna apabila tak ada jeda? Dapatkah ia dimengerti jika tak ada spasi?” (free translation : “No matter how beautiful any letters be written, how can it be meaningful when there is no pause? How can it be understood if there is no space?”)

This quote from Dewi Lestari (Spasi, 1998) convinced us to name our firm as Spasi Architects. Established by Clifford Sutedjo and Yoda Philo, both are alumni of Architecture Department of Petra Christian University. Spasi Architects is a firm that focused in developing spaces, with no boundaries of styles or genre in architecture. We are committed to explore and experiment in spatial experiences, effectiveness, and quality of indoor, outdoor, or even urban spaces that might be created in projects.

To be the interlude in repetitive rhythm, to be a pause in the march of typical way of thinking, to be “spasi”.