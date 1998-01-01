เบราว์เซอร์ของคุณเก่าเกินไป

Spasi Architects
Arsitek di Surabaya
    House#005 at Taman Jimbaran, Bali
    House#005 at Taman Jimbaran, Bali, Spasi Architects Spasi Architects
    House#005 at Taman Jimbaran, Bali, Spasi Architects Spasi Architects
    +3
    House#005 at Taman Jimbaran, Bali
    House#017 in Araya, Surabaya
    House#017 in Araya, Surabaya, Spasi Architects Spasi Architects
    House#017 in Araya, Surabaya, Spasi Architects Spasi Architects
    House#017 in Araya, Surabaya
    The Coffeenatics in Medan
    The Coffeenatics in Medan, Spasi Architects Spasi Architects Bandara Gaya Industrial Besi/Baja Black
    The Coffeenatics in Medan, Spasi Architects Spasi Architects Bandara Gaya Industrial Beton Black
    +9
    The Coffeenatics in Medan

    An architecture studio based in Surabaya and Bali.

    “Seindah apapun huruf terukir, dapatkah ia bermakna apabila tak ada jeda? Dapatkah ia dimengerti jika tak ada spasi?” (free translation : “No matter how beautiful any letters be written, how can it be meaningful when there is no pause? How can it be understood if there is no space?”)
    This quote from Dewi Lestari (Spasi, 1998) convinced us to name our firm as Spasi Architects. Established by Clifford Sutedjo and Yoda Philo, both are alumni of Architecture Department of Petra Christian University. Spasi Architects is a firm that focused in developing spaces, with no boundaries of styles or genre in architecture. We are committed to explore and experiment in spatial experiences, effectiveness, and quality of indoor, outdoor, or even urban spaces that might be created in projects.

    To be the interlude in repetitive rhythm, to be a pause in the march of typical way of thinking, to be “spasi”.

    Layanan
    Konsultan Arsitektur dan Interior
    Area layanan
    Indonesia dan Surabaya
    Penghargaan perusahaan
    • BIG 70 of Arbbi Urban House Competition 2013
    • Participant of IYA Bali 1 Are House Exhibition
    Alamat
    Jalan Manyar Jaya Raya B-229
    60118 Surabaya
    Indonesia
    +62-818518353 instagram.com/spasi.architects
