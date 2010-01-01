เบราว์เซอร์ของคุณเก่าเกินไป

ordes arsitektur
Arsitek di Surabaya
    Tambaksari Street Vendor Center

    Established in 2010, from small talk between our two co-founder, Endy Prasetyo and Defry Ardianta, ordes arsitektur designed to be a small scale boutique group of architects highly passionate about what we do. To create an architectural respond based on an issue or a task given. At this very first steps of our existence we are building our reputation as a forward thinker, visionary architects with research approach in our works. We are committed to crossed the boundary between theory and practice, between idealist and pragmatist, furthermore between idea and reality. Our works has been recognised as a seamless integration between research and design in various context including building, park, urban and master plan, from private to urban scale, through realistic as well as experimental project.

    Layanan
    architectural design
    Area layanan
    Indonesia,Global, dan Surabaya
    Penghargaan perusahaan
    Shortlist selected proposal for Indonesian Pavilion for Vanice Architecture Biannale 2017
    Alamat
    Penjaringan Timur IV/13
    60297 Surabaya
    Indonesia
    +62-8123263015 www.ordesarsitektur.com
