Established in 2010, from small talk between our two co-founder, Endy Prasetyo and Defry Ardianta, ordes arsitektur designed to be a small scale boutique group of architects highly passionate about what we do. To create an architectural respond based on an issue or a task given. At this very first steps of our existence we are building our reputation as a forward thinker, visionary architects with research approach in our works. We are committed to crossed the boundary between theory and practice, between idealist and pragmatist, furthermore between idea and reality. Our works has been recognised as a seamless integration between research and design in various context including building, park, urban and master plan, from private to urban scale, through realistic as well as experimental project.