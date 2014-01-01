เบราว์เซอร์ของคุณเก่าเกินไป

Sanny Yuwono
Arsitek di Bandung
    • Karawaci Home, Sanny Yuwono Sanny Yuwono Ruang Makan Minimalis
    Karawaci Home, Sanny Yuwono Sanny Yuwono Ruang Keluarga Minimalis
    Karawaci Home, Sanny Yuwono Sanny Yuwono Balkon, Beranda & Teras Minimalis
    +1
    Karawaci Home
    Children’s home: Health and Education Center for Children with Autism and Down-syndrome, Sanny Yuwono Sanny Yuwono Klinik Tropis Wood effect
    Children’s home: Health and Education Center for Children with Autism and Down-syndrome, Sanny Yuwono Sanny Yuwono Klinik Tropis
    Children’s home: Health and Education Center for Children with Autism and Down-syndrome, Sanny Yuwono Sanny Yuwono Klinik Tropis
    +2
    Children’s home: Health and Education Center for Children with Autism and Down-syndrome

    Architecture which prioritises on the user's comfort with a strong connection to nature and surroundings

    Layanan
    architecture dan lighting design
    Area layanan
    design dan BANDUNG
    Penghargaan perusahaan
    • Citation Award for architecture final project
    • “Children’s home: Health and Education Center for Children with Autism and Down-syndrome”
    • Judges: Tan Sri Ar.Esa Mohamed; Ir. Ahmad Djuhara, IAI; Ir. Budi A. Sukada,IAI; Ar.Hamdan Abdul Jamal; Ir. Panogu
    • Silaban, IAI.
    • Department of Architecture, Universitas Katolik Parahyangan
    • 2nd prize winner National Architecture Competition: Architism
    • “Architecture for Children with Autism”
    • Universitas Tarumanegara, Jakarta
    • Top 10 Paradesc National Architecture Competition
    • “Revitalization of Monumen Perjuangan Landscape”
    • Student Council 2014/2015, Department of Architecture, Universitas Katolik Parahyangan, Bandung
    • Top 10 Paradesc National Architecture Competition
    • “Park Design for Difable”
    • Student Council 2014/2015, Department of Architecture, Universitas Katolik Parahyangan, Bandung
    • Tunjukkan semua penghargaan 17
    Alamat
    Jalan Budisari
    40141 Bandung
    Indonesia
    +62-8156012008
