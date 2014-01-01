Architecture which prioritises on the user's comfort with a strong connection to nature and surroundings
- Layanan
- architecture dan lighting design
- Area layanan
- design dan BANDUNG
- Penghargaan perusahaan
- Citation Award for architecture final project
- “Children’s home: Health and Education Center for Children with Autism and Down-syndrome”
- Judges: Tan Sri Ar.Esa Mohamed; Ir. Ahmad Djuhara, IAI; Ir. Budi A. Sukada,IAI; Ar.Hamdan Abdul Jamal; Ir. Panogu
- Silaban, IAI.
- Department of Architecture, Universitas Katolik Parahyangan
- 2nd prize winner National Architecture Competition: Architism
- “Architecture for Children with Autism”
- Universitas Tarumanegara, Jakarta
- Top 10 Paradesc National Architecture Competition
- “Revitalization of Monumen Perjuangan Landscape”
- Student Council 2014/2015, Department of Architecture, Universitas Katolik Parahyangan, Bandung
- Top 10 Paradesc National Architecture Competition
- “Park Design for Difable”
- Student Council 2014/2015, Department of Architecture, Universitas Katolik Parahyangan, Bandung
- Tunjukkan semua penghargaan 17
- Alamat
-
Jalan Budisari
40141 Bandung
Indonesia
+62-8156012008