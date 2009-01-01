เบราว์เซอร์ของคุณเก่าเกินไป

Simply Arch.
Arsitek Interior di Jakarta
    Nyaman tinggal di Unit Apartemen Kecil Namun Terkesan Luas dan Cozy
    Kios Ayam Geprek di Jakarta Utara
    Minimalist modern Interior of Private House at Muara Karang, North Jakarta
    Proyek Desain Interior untuk Client di Cirebon
    Wet Kitchen of Private House at PIK, North Jakarta
    Office Project at Central Jakarta
    Simply Arch. is an Architecture and Interior Design Consultant and Contractor. Established in 2009, we have experiences in various projects for private residential and commercial projects consisting office, retail stores, cafe/restaurant.

    We are dedicated to give our best to meet with customers satisfaction. Therefore, we provide a One Stop Services. Starting from Architecture Planning, Interior Decoration, Furnishings, Brand Designs to product amenities.

    Layanan
    • Architecture
    • Interior Design
    • Construction
    • Furnishings
    • desain interior
    • furniture
    Area layanan
    Jakarta and surrondings
    Alamat
    Kompleks Ruko Harmoni Mas Blok e no 12 a
    14450 Jakarta
    Indonesia
    +62-81510101334 simplyarch.id
